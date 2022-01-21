Valentine’s Day is about more than giving a bunch of gifts and candy to your significant other. It can also be used to express your love for other people in your life like your children, friends, or family members who don’t have someone special to spend the day with. And it’s times like this where a tiny and thoughtful gesture, like writing in a Valentine’s Day card, can make anyone smile. You can get chocolate any day, but words last forever.

Exchanging cards between lovers is a tradition that started in the 18th century. They would handmake and decorate paper with romantic symbols, and later slip them under their lover’s door or tie it to the knocker. Pre-printed cards later became popular, especially for people who weren’t very good at writing out their feelings. Since then, giving cards, even in the simplest form, has become a way to share love to different people in your circle as an act of kindness.

If you need some assistance expressing, here’s a list of sayings you can write in a Valentine’s Day card for pretty much anybody in your life.

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

What To Write In A Valentine’s Day Card For Your Partner

I will always love you.

I don’t need a holiday to express my love. You have my heart every day!

Having you to love makes this day extra sweet.

Don’t ever stop loving me, and I promise to do the same.

You’re sweeter than any piece of chocolate.

Every day is Valentine’s with you in my life.

“How sweet it is to be loved by you.” — James Taylor

My heart is yours forever and a day.

I’m looking forward to forever with my Valentine.

What To Write In A Valentine’s Day Card For Your Children

I love you more than any words I could ever put in this card.

You’re so special to me! Can I keep you?

Can I be your valentine today?

I wish you knew how much I love you, but today I get to show you with a little something sweet.

Being your mommy makes this Valentine’s Day extra special!

Today I’m going to hug you and kiss your cheeks every chance I get because you make my life so sweet!

As your mommy, I get to be your Valentine. That makes me so happy!

Let’s eat chocolate!

What To Write In A Valentine’s Day Card For Your Bestie

Are we ready for wine and chocolates?

Be my Valentine, chic!

Girl... you know I love you.

He didn’t deserve you because he didn’t know how special you are. I do.

Thanks for loving me even when I’m a mess.

“Why men great ‘til they gotta be great?” — Lizzo

Happy Galentine’s Day

What To Write In A Valentine’s Day Card For Your Parents