Valentine's Day
13 Super Sweet Valentine's Day Poems For Kids
Pair these lines with a festive treat for maximum effect.
If you buy into the marketing, Valentine's Day may appear to be predominantly for adults. But remember the thrill of hours spent glue sticking just the right amount of glitter onto a paper heart you made for your elementary crush or BFF? Or how much you loved getting a little extra love and affection from your parents? Valentine’s is just as important, arguably more so, for kids and if you want to help them channel their inner Cupid, teach them these Valentine’s Day Poems for kids.
These little ditties explain love at its most basic level: telling someone that ‘hey, I think you’re pretty great.’ Are they silly and saccharine? Sure. But isn’t that what all this lovely dovey February 14 stuff is all about? Making someone feel special with a little spectacle, a little sparkle, and hopefully a little sweetness too. Even better? One of these poems comes with accompanying hand motions so your child can put on a full V-Day performance (and who doesn’t love that?).
The best part about these little rhymes though is that your child will likely remember them for years to come, a sweet memory you can savor from their most tender Valentine’s years.
This article was originally published on