17 Sweet & Sappy Schitt’s Creek Quotes About Love

Known for it’s funny one-liners and hilariously absurd plot points, Schitt’s Creek may not immediately strike you as a show about love (I mean the show’s title isn’t especially romantic). But if you really stop to think about it, there are actually a ton of loving relationships in the show: there’s Patrick and David, Alexis and Ted, Roland and Jocelyn Schitt, and of course, Johnny and Moira. And while it may not be romantic, the Rose family has a lot of love and respect between them, dysfunctional as they may be. These Schitt’s Creek quotes about love are surprisingly heartwarming and will show you that beyond just laughs, the show is very thoughtful.

If you’re stuck on what to write in a Valentine’s Day card, why not let David (or Alexis or Patrick) do the talking for you. Whether you’re telling your SO that you love them more than a wig you’ve had for 40 years (trust me this is a massive compliment coming from Moira) or you keep it simple a la Patrick and say “I’ve never been happier in my life,” this sweet quotes are perfect whether you’re relaying them to someone else or just trying to read something that will make your smile.

Read on for some of the best Schitt’s Creek quotes about love.

1 “I’ve spent most of my life not knowing what right was supposed to feel like. And then I met you and everything changed. You make me feel right.” — Patrick Schitt's Creek on YouTube If anyone on the show is a straight-up romantic, I personally think it’s Patrick. The Schitt’s Creek quote on love would look great written in a Valentine’s Day card if you want Patrick to do the talking for you (he’s pretty good at it).

2 “You’re my Marian Carey” — Patrick Wow, what a compliment. When Patrick tells David he loves him for the first time while they’re in Rose Apothecary (which David awkwardly does not reciprocate saying he’s only ever said this quote twice to his parents, once at a Mariah Carey concert) he says this quote, which has since become iconic.

3 “I want you to know, John, that you are the most important thing in the world to me. You know that, don’t you? And I include Caroline in that, and I’ve had the wig for 40 years.” — Moira Moira Rose isn’t always known for her sweet sentiment (though she ultimately has a good heart). Here is a rare moment where she shows just how much she really does love Johnny (even though you can sometimes tell by her actions, like throwing him a huge Christmas party because he loves the holiday). And if she loves him more than she loves her prized wig, that’s really saying something.

4 “I love you. I’m in love with you.” — Alexis Alexis says this to Ted toward the end of season four and she follows it up with, “I just feel like if I didn’t tell you how I felt I would literally go insane. You’re the sweetest man I’ve ever known. And, that’s it.” If you’ve been looking for the right words to tell your beau you love them, channel your inner Alexis (though maybe don’t say it to someone who’s in a relationship, like Alexis did).

5 “I don't want to add more stress to your day, but I love you." — Patrick This gem of love quote from Schitt’s Creek comes from the same scene as when Patrick tells David, “you’re my Mariah Carey.” When Patrick says he doesn’t want to add stress to David’s day, David hilariously responds, “so you just said that to me for the first time knowing it would make my day more stressful?”Hopefully that’s not the response you get, but hey, their relationship worked out in the end.

6 “I like the wine, not the label.” — David This quote comes from David’s perfect analogy for explaining that he’s attracted to people, not genders. This iconic quote comes in season one, and the full quote is here: “"I do drink red wine, but I also drink white wine. And I've been known to occasionally sample the rosé, and a couple summers back I tried a merlot that used to be a chardonnay. I like the wine, not the label."

7 "I took out the letters because reading them made me feel like you were still here with me." — Johnny Schitt's Creek on YouTube If you’ve been meaning to write some love letters to your partner (or other loved ones) let this sweet quote from Johnny serve as a reminder to do so, because let’s face it, it’s much more romantic to save handwritten letters than it is to pull up a folder of emails.

8 "I know that your name has come up in conversation every single day for the past six months." — David Is there any more telltale sign of love than somehow relating every conversation back to your person? If you find yourself referencing your love’s name all. the. time, then this quote from David to Patrick is for you.

9 “I could not be more proud of my family right now, and as much as I'll miss this, being together, at least I can go to sleep knowing we're all going to be okay.” — Johnny Not all love quotes from Schitt’s Creek are about romantic love (though the show has no shortage of quirky romances). Johnny Rose clearly loves his family, and this sweet and adoring quote sums it up perfectly; it’s a lovely mix of holding tight to good memories while letting your family fly free.

10 “You’re radiant. You’re beguiling. You’re daytime television’s brightest star!" — Johnny Leave it to Johnny Rose to be his wife’s biggest hype-man. When Moira gets cast in a commercial for a local vinter, she’s feeling nervous about not acting in awhile, but Johnny says this pump-up quote to her followed by, “All you have to do it go out there and shine.”

11 "We both have the same second favorite color." — Twyla Sometimes it’s the small things that make you the most bonded to your partner, like loving the same weird movie or having the same second favorite color (blue in my case). You never know what strange detail may just solidify your love.

12 "I'm just so glad I took a risk." —Twyla Leave it to Twyla to drop truth bombs. Maybe that risk was working up the courage to ask your significant other out or make the first move. It’s scary, but often these risks are the most rewarding.

13 "The love of my life, standing in front of me." — Patrick Schitt's Creek on YouTube Patrick is basically the Romeo of our time and he just has a way of saying the right thing. While it may seem sappy, when you attribute this love quote to Schitt’s Creek it takes on a slight humor along with being earnestly sweet.

14 “I love our relationship. I love when you order me pizza. I love when you use words like inventory. I even love those stupid rubber things you put on your fingers because you think they flip the pages faster. They don’t flip the pages faster!” — David You know it’s true love when even their annoying quirks because endearing. Whether it’s wearing special “rubber things” on their fingers, whistling just a bit too loudly, or sneezing twenty times in a row, everyone’s got their thing that’s equally cute and irritating to you as their partner.

15 “So if there's one thing I learned, it's that when it comes to love, you cannot let little things get in your way. Like, I once dated this sultan's nephew who was forbidden to talk to me or even to look at me and we made it work for, like, half a regime change." — Alexis Schitt's Creek on YouTube Leave it to Alexis to have an extremely dramatic way to illustrate what’s actually a very fair point. Sure you may not have dated a sultan’s nephew, but I’m sure your relationship has some little things you let slide for the sake of peace.

16 "Sometimes, in life and in love, risks must be taken. One never knows what may happen." —Moira In season four, Moira drops this absolute truth bomb that’s actually void of any sarcasm. If you’ve been playing it safe in love, let this be a reminder that sometimes risks pay off.

17 "I've never been happier in my life." — Patrick Aww, this sweet quote, spoken by who other than lovely Patrick, really needs no explanation. You know you’ve found the one when you feel happier, or at least more content and stable, than you have in awhile.

If you’re at loss for words this Valentine’s Day (or any day that you want to tell your partner how much you care) then turn to these love quotes from Schitt’s Creek to express how you feel.