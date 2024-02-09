Valentine’s Day is such a sweet holiday to celebrate, even if it lands in the middle of the week and you have to do the school/work hustle. But that’s where popping in a little festive fun is so great, and these Valentine’s Day breakfast ideas are a sure-fire way to bring some holiday celebration into what might usually be a busy morning.
But keep a few things in mind: the color red helps a lot, and cutting anything — toast, waffles, cheese — into heart shapes is a major Valentine’s Day breakfast win. These recipes are perfect for elevating your breakfast and making them feel a little fancy, but don’t stress or get too overwhelmed. Cutting your kid’s favorite pancakes into hearts or sprinkling some pink sprinkles over their peanut butter toast totally counts, too.
These Valentine’s Day breakfast ideas are great for sharing with your kids or if you want to surprise your honey with a nice Valentine’s Day morning. Several of them can be made ahead, and almost all of them can be customized for picky eaters or if your pantry’s missing some ingredients. I’m especially fond of the Valentine’s Day breakfast ideas here that you might want to enjoy on your own. Who says you can’t say “Be mine?” to yourself?
But remember, frozen waffles cut into heart shapes totally count as a festive Valentine’s Day breakfast, too.