Valentine’s Day is such a sweet holiday to celebrate, even if it lands in the middle of the week and you have to do the school/work hustle. But that’s where popping in a little festive fun is so great, and these Valentine’s Day breakfast ideas are a sure-fire way to bring some holiday celebration into what might usually be a busy morning.

But keep a few things in mind: the color red helps a lot, and cutting anything — toast, waffles, cheese — into heart shapes is a major Valentine’s Day breakfast win. These recipes are perfect for elevating your breakfast and making them feel a little fancy, but don’t stress or get too overwhelmed. Cutting your kid’s favorite pancakes into hearts or sprinkling some pink sprinkles over their peanut butter toast totally counts, too.

These Valentine’s Day breakfast ideas are great for sharing with your kids or if you want to surprise your honey with a nice Valentine’s Day morning. Several of them can be made ahead, and almost all of them can be customized for picky eaters or if your pantry’s missing some ingredients. I’m especially fond of the Valentine’s Day breakfast ideas here that you might want to enjoy on your own. Who says you can’t say “Be mine?” to yourself?

1 Strawberries & Cream Buttermilk Waffles Damn Delicious Fluffy, irresistible waffles with plenty of heart-shaped strawberries and fresh whipped cream? Oh, yes please. These strawberry and cream buttermilk waffles from Damn Delicious are not only divine, but they look incredible for Valentine’s Day.

2 Triple Berry Cheesecake Muffins Pinch of Yum You know what’s especially great about this Valentine’s Day breakfast idea? You can prep in advance and make it ahead of the holiday. These triple berry cheesecake muffins from Pinch of Yum are so decadent, super moist, and just look amazing. Plus the triple berries give off some of that great Valentine’s Day color.

3 Chocolate Cinnamon Rolls Averie Cooks If you want your Valentine’s Day breakfast to taste like dessert, this is the recipe for you. These chocolate cinnamon rolls from Averie Cooks are unbelievable and just so fun for a special, fancy Valentine’s Day breakfast or brunch gathering.

4 Strawberry Smoothie A Spicy Perspective Don’t have a lot of time on Valentine’s Day morning? Fair enough. Enter this simple strawberry smoothie from A Spicy Perspective. This is a great choice if you want to put some holiday fun into a quick, on-the-go breakfast.

5 Fruit Pizza Mel's Kitchen Cafe How darling is this fruit pie from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe? It’s a sweet Valentine’s Day breakfast idea and you can make it for a crowd — and you can make it the night before.

6 Rose Latte Gimme Some Oven For your own fancy Valentine’s Day breakfast, whip up this rose latte from Gimme Some Oven. You can have it either hot or iced, and it’s not as complicated or fussy as it sounds to make.

7 Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Muffins A Cookie Named Desire Another super sweet breakfast, these chocolate-covered strawberry muffins from Cookie Named Desire are so great, and you won’t get over all that tartness and richness mixed in together.

8 Cherry Turnovers Budget Bytes That pop of red in these cherry turnovers from Budget Bytes is all you need for a festive Valentine’s Day breakfast. These can even be eaten on the go if you’re in a rush on Valentine’s Day morning.

9 Baked Raspberry Oatmeal Cookies and Cups For a Valentine’s Day breakfast that’s not just full of sugar like a dessert, try this baked raspberry oatmeal from Cookies and Cups. You can make this in advance and then just bake when you’re ready to serve.

10 Chocolate Heart Doughnuts Half-Baked Harvest You could buy some heart-shaped doughnuts from your favorite restaurant, or you could make these chocolate heart doughnuts from Half-Baked Harvest. They are a little time intensive and take some prep work, but they’re so worth it in the end.

11 Air Fryer Doughnuts Mom on Timeout For doughnuts that are a little easier to put together, you can use this recipe from Mom on Timeout for biscuit dough doughnuts to make in the air fryer. Topped with glaze and some Valentine’s Day sprinkles, these are insanely good.

12 Toasted Oatmeal with Strawberry Chia Jam & Coconut Whipped Cream Cookie and Kate Chia jam is so easy to make, and it really elevates this amazing breakfast dish. From Cookie and Kate, this toasted oatmeal bowl is topped with strawberry chia jam and coconut whipped cream for an incredibly luscious meal.

But remember, frozen waffles cut into heart shapes totally count as a festive Valentine’s Day breakfast, too.