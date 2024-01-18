I love Valentine’s Day. I know we’re supposed to be all “ugh it’s a commercialized holiday,” but I think it’s fun. I love the color palette of red, white, and pink. I love all the hearts and the candy. I love the idea of telling someone — anyone — that you love them on this special day, and I especially love a good Valentine’s Day craft kit. Whether you’re super crafty or prefer something that just needs a stick of glue, there are so many fun craft kits that celebrate that little arrow-wielding Cupid and all the love he brings.

Craft kits are often known for being fun in the moment, but kind of a waste of resources after, especially ones aimed at little kids. (I can’t keep every piece of cardstock covered in glitter, you guys.) But these Valentine’s Day craft kits are really great because not only is there a wide range of skill set here, these are also Valentine’s Day crafts you’ll want to keep. Some you (or your kids) will want to give away as gifts, and some you will want to display in your home as Valentine’s Day decor. No matter what, it’s a win-win situation. So grab some fun Valentine’s Day snacks, pick your favorite kit, and get to making something in the name of love.

1 A Magical Valentine’s Day Bling Kit Make It Heartfelt Mini Bead Kit Super Smalls $19 see on super smalls Want to have your kiddo feel like a bling queen? Then the Super Smalls Make It Heartfelt Mini Bead Kit is the perfect craft kit. With a bunch of beads and a few special charms, along with cords to make both a necklace and a bracelet, little crafting sweeties will really love bringing their jewelry ideas to life. This is great for them to do with a friend as a Valentine’s Day gift, or just to make their own love-themed accessories.

2 A Sweet Tie Dye Kit Valentine's Day Tie Dye Kit The Neon Tea Party $38 see on the neon tea party Tie-dye is always a crafting win and this Valentine’s Day set from The Neon Tea Party. It comes with plenty of dye, rubber bands, and reusable bottles, as well as two cotton bandanas to dye for a fun V-Day look. You can also use the kit to dye your own jammies, tees, or dresses if you want.

3 A Darling Keychain Craft DIY Valentine's Day Keychain Kit SweetHoopla/Etsy $20 see on etsy I know, a keychain sounds like a strange Valentine’s Day craft to make, but this one is so sweet, and kiddos will love gifting it to their friends or family members to display. The keychain craft kit comes with all the wooden beads and heart, along with paint and sequins and glitter to make an absolutely adorable little accessory to your favorite bag or keyring.

4 A 3D Flower Valentine’s Day Card Kit DIY Valentine's Day Card Kit TheSunnyPaperStudio/Etsy $30 see on etsy Of course you can go buy a box of Valentine’s Day cards and that’s more than fine, but if you have a little crafter on your hands, consider this adorable DIY Valentine’s Day card kit. It comes with everything you need to make four cards featuring a mason jar full of flowers. All you need to supply is the glue.

5 A Fake Dessert Kit Pink Cherry Fake Cake Craft Kit Jenny Lemons $34.75 see on jenny lemons Is it real or is it cake? It is real! But... it’s also cake? These fake cake craft kits from Jenny Lemons are ridiculously good, and it’s just a fun little way to make a Valentine’s Day-themed trinket for your shelf. It’s also, honestly, a really good way to practice your own cake decorating skills.

6 The Cutest Valentine’s Day Decor Valentine's Day Felt Banner Kit FernAndLove/Etsy $17 see on etsy This fun little craft kit helps you to make a Valentine’s Day bouquet banner out of felt, and it’s just adorable. Recommended for kids as young as 5 (they might still need a little help), this is a holiday craft that the whole family can be a part of, and it’s a craft you’ll actually want to display in your home.

7 A Valentine’s Day House Fit For A Pup Creatology 3D Valentine's Day Dog House Michaels $9.99 see on michaels How cute is this? If you love crafting and then playing with said crafts, this adorable Valentine’s Day dog house is the perfect kit for your family. It comes with all the pieces to build a sweet little love-themed dog house, and then you can make some little friends to join in.

8 A Pom Pom Donut Kit POP! Valentine's Day Pom Pom Donut Kit Joann $2.99 $4.99 see on joann Don’t worry, these are the kinds of pom poms that end up destroying your house. From POP! at Joann, this Valentine’s Day pom pom donut kit has sticky backings to make the whole piece come together easily for a super sweet little craft.

9 A Sparkling Valentine’s Day Print Diamond Love Letter Painting Kit KaiDiamondsPainting/Etsy $22 see on etsy Is this not the fanciest craft you’ve ever seen? Craft kits often end up being something you just toss a few months later, but this diamond love letter painting kit is one you’ll actually want to hang up and cherish forever. Using sparkling rhinestones, you can apply them to pre-painted board for the ultimate glittery effect, and honestly? It’s pretty therapeutic.

10 A Lacing Heart Kit Heart String Craft Kit WhiskerWorks/Etsy $8 see on etsy Valentine’s Day has a lot of lace and also a lot of... lacing? This heart string craft kit uses the time-honored skill of weaving and lacing yarn through holes to make something adorable, and the result is this sweet little wooden heart. This is a great quite time craft that you’ll want to display after.

11 Classic Valentine’s Day Card Kit Old-Fashioned Valentine's Day Card Kit EvermorebyJennifer/Etsy $22 see on etsy I love the classic Valentine’s Day card crafts that included doilies and ribbon, and this fun craft kit brings it all back. Inside are all the fun crafting supplies you need to make 20 to 30 unique Valentine’s Day cards. It’s the perfect way to spend a February afternoon, and even though everything’s included, it gives you plenty of room to use your imagination and be creative.

Valentine’s Day is one of those sweet holidays that just needs a fun activity or two and a treat, and with these Valentine’s Day craft kits, you’ve got half of your plans done already.