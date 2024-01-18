Be Mine

A hispanic family making Valentines Day cards together in a home.
RichLegg/E+/Getty Images
11 Valentine’s Day Craft Kits You’ll Actually Want To Keep

Use these to make fun gifts, or create the sweetest V-Day decor.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

I love Valentine’s Day. I know we’re supposed to be all “ugh it’s a commercialized holiday,” but I think it’s fun. I love the color palette of red, white, and pink. I love all the hearts and the candy. I love the idea of telling someone — anyone — that you love them on this special day, and I especially love a good Valentine’s Day craft kit. Whether you’re super crafty or prefer something that just needs a stick of glue, there are so many fun craft kits that celebrate that little arrow-wielding Cupid and all the love he brings.

Craft kits are often known for being fun in the moment, but kind of a waste of resources after, especially ones aimed at little kids. (I can’t keep every piece of cardstock covered in glitter, you guys.) But these Valentine’s Day craft kits are really great because not only is there a wide range of skill set here, these are also Valentine’s Day crafts you’ll want to keep. Some you (or your kids) will want to give away as gifts, and some you will want to display in your home as Valentine’s Day decor. No matter what, it’s a win-win situation. So grab some fun Valentine’s Day snacks, pick your favorite kit, and get to making something in the name of love.

1

A Magical Valentine’s Day Bling Kit

Make It Heartfelt Mini Bead Kit
Super Smalls

Want to have your kiddo feel like a bling queen? Then the Super Smalls Make It Heartfelt Mini Bead Kit is the perfect craft kit. With a bunch of beads and a few special charms, along with cords to make both a necklace and a bracelet, little crafting sweeties will really love bringing their jewelry ideas to life. This is great for them to do with a friend as a Valentine’s Day gift, or just to make their own love-themed accessories.

2

A Sweet Tie Dye Kit

Valentine's Day Tie Dye Kit
The Neon Tea Party

Tie-dye is always a crafting win and this Valentine’s Day set from The Neon Tea Party. It comes with plenty of dye, rubber bands, and reusable bottles, as well as two cotton bandanas to dye for a fun V-Day look. You can also use the kit to dye your own jammies, tees, or dresses if you want.

3

A Darling Keychain Craft

DIY Valentine's Day Keychain Kit
SweetHoopla/Etsy

I know, a keychain sounds like a strange Valentine’s Day craft to make, but this one is so sweet, and kiddos will love gifting it to their friends or family members to display. The keychain craft kit comes with all the wooden beads and heart, along with paint and sequins and glitter to make an absolutely adorable little accessory to your favorite bag or keyring.

4

A 3D Flower Valentine’s Day Card Kit

DIY Valentine's Day Card Kit
TheSunnyPaperStudio/Etsy

Of course you can go buy a box of Valentine’s Day cards and that’s more than fine, but if you have a little crafter on your hands, consider this adorable DIY Valentine’s Day card kit. It comes with everything you need to make four cards featuring a mason jar full of flowers. All you need to supply is the glue.

5

A Fake Dessert Kit

Pink Cherry Fake Cake Craft Kit
Jenny Lemons

Is it real or is it cake? It is real! But... it’s also cake? These fake cake craft kits from Jenny Lemons are ridiculously good, and it’s just a fun little way to make a Valentine’s Day-themed trinket for your shelf. It’s also, honestly, a really good way to practice your own cake decorating skills.

6

The Cutest Valentine’s Day Decor

Valentine's Day Felt Banner Kit
FernAndLove/Etsy

This fun little craft kit helps you to make a Valentine’s Day bouquet banner out of felt, and it’s just adorable. Recommended for kids as young as 5 (they might still need a little help), this is a holiday craft that the whole family can be a part of, and it’s a craft you’ll actually want to display in your home.

7

A Valentine’s Day House Fit For A Pup

Creatology 3D Valentine's Day Dog House
Michaels

How cute is this? If you love crafting and then playing with said crafts, this adorable Valentine’s Day dog house is the perfect kit for your family. It comes with all the pieces to build a sweet little love-themed dog house, and then you can make some little friends to join in.

8

A Pom Pom Donut Kit

POP! Valentine's Day Pom Pom Donut Kit
Joann

Don’t worry, these are the kinds of pom poms that end up destroying your house. From POP! at Joann, this Valentine’s Day pom pom donut kit has sticky backings to make the whole piece come together easily for a super sweet little craft.

9

A Sparkling Valentine’s Day Print

Diamond Love Letter Painting Kit
KaiDiamondsPainting/Etsy

Is this not the fanciest craft you’ve ever seen? Craft kits often end up being something you just toss a few months later, but this diamond love letter painting kit is one you’ll actually want to hang up and cherish forever. Using sparkling rhinestones, you can apply them to pre-painted board for the ultimate glittery effect, and honestly? It’s pretty therapeutic.

10

A Lacing Heart Kit

Heart String Craft Kit
WhiskerWorks/Etsy

Valentine’s Day has a lot of lace and also a lot of... lacing? This heart string craft kit uses the time-honored skill of weaving and lacing yarn through holes to make something adorable, and the result is this sweet little wooden heart. This is a great quite time craft that you’ll want to display after.

11

Classic Valentine’s Day Card Kit

Old-Fashioned Valentine's Day Card Kit
EvermorebyJennifer/Etsy

I love the classic Valentine’s Day card crafts that included doilies and ribbon, and this fun craft kit brings it all back. Inside are all the fun crafting supplies you need to make 20 to 30 unique Valentine’s Day cards. It’s the perfect way to spend a February afternoon, and even though everything’s included, it gives you plenty of room to use your imagination and be creative.

Valentine’s Day is one of those sweet holidays that just needs a fun activity or two and a treat, and with these Valentine’s Day craft kits, you’ve got half of your plans done already.