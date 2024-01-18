We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
I love Valentine’s Day. I know we’re supposed to be all “ugh it’s a commercialized holiday,” but I think it’s fun. I love the color palette of red, white, and pink. I love all the hearts and the candy. I love the idea of telling someone — anyone — that you love them on this special day, and I especially love a good Valentine’s Day craft kit. Whether you’re super crafty or prefer something that just needs a stick of glue, there are so many fun craft kits that celebrate that little arrow-wielding Cupid and all the love he brings.
Craft kits are often known for being fun in the moment, but kind of a waste of resources after, especially ones aimed at little kids. (I can’t keep every piece of cardstock covered in glitter, you guys.) But these Valentine’s Day craft kits are really great because not only is there a wide range of skill set here, these are also Valentine’s Day crafts you’ll want to keep. Some you (or your kids) will want to give away as gifts, and some you will want to display in your home as Valentine’s Day decor. No matter what, it’s a win-win situation. So grab some fun Valentine’s Day snacks, pick your favorite kit, and get to making something in the name of love.
Valentine’s Day is one of those sweet holidays that just needs a fun activity or two and a treat, and with these Valentine’s Day craft kits, you’ve got half of your plans done already.