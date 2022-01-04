I always feel like my living room looks totally naked once I take down my Christmas decorations. I usually leave my tree up for the first few days of January, and then immediately replace all of my red, green, silver, and gold decor with swaths of red, pink, and white ahead of Valentine’s Day. From heart-shaped garland to pretty tabletop signs, Valentine’s Day decorations are a festive and fun way to transition from the winter holiday season into a season filled with love.

Honestly, I used to think that Valentine’s Day decorations should be reserved solely for classroom parties in elementary schools, but the harder I lean into this particular holiday, the happier I feel. I never thought that pops of red roses to dot my mantle and wooden Conversation Hearts to fill a giant glass bowl in the center of my kitchen table would be my go-to seasonal decorations, but somehow it happened.

If you’re looking to fill your home with all things red, pink, and heart-covered, this list of Valentine’s Day decorations has plenty to choose from. Whether you put a heart-shaped wreath on your front door or hang an LED sign in your window, these decorations are the perfect way to share the love and celebrate the holiday.

1 A Wooden Welcome Sign Love Wood Leaner Hobby Lobby $19.99 see on hobby lobby If you’re looking for a way to welcome guests to your home with plenty of love in honor of Valentine’s Day, this wooden sign is the perfect way to do just that. The rustic sign is made from brown wood that’s been painted a distressed white and has the word “Love” printed in black on the front with a red heart in place of the “O” so it’s adorably festive. Lean this decorative sign up against your home on your front porch or use the attached d-ring on the back to hang it up in your entryway. Whether you use it indoors or out, this cute sign is a sweet way to decorate for Valentine’s Day.

2 Heart Wreath 17" Valentine's Berry Heart Wreath Glitzhome $32.49 $64.99 see on Michael's Who says that red berry wreaths are only supposed to be hung up for Christmas? This heart-shaped wreath is covered in a variety of heart-shaped and round faux berries hanging from brown stems for a rustic look. It’s a sweet way to welcome guests to your home for Valentine’s Day. The wreath comes complete with a sheer red ribbon that’s tied into a bow in the middle of the heart and extends above the top of the heart so that it can be used to hang on your door or in a window. Measuring approximately 16 inches tall and 17 inches across, this wreath can be used both indoors and out.

3 Valentine’s Day Gnomes 3-Pack Valentine's Day Gnomes Spritz $10 see on target I don’t know what it is about gnomes that just scream “cute home decor” to me, but when you dress them up with the signature colors of any holiday, they basically become an indispensable part of my decorating spree. For Valentine’s Day, this three-pack of tiny, decorative gnomes from Target is a fun choice to add some sweetness to your home. Each gnome stands approximately 7.25-inches tall, so you can put them just about anywhere — your mantle, a shelf, a tiered tray, or anywhere else you want to spread the love in your home. They’re outfitted in red, white, and pink wool hats with hearts, so they’re just perfect for the holiday.

4 A Fun LED Sign LED Valentine's Day Tabletop Sign Spritz $15 see on target This fun Valentine’s Day sign is a cute way to let Cupid know that your house should definitely be on his list of places to grace with his presence for the holiday. Show your family and friends some love when you light up your tabletop, desk, mantle, or wherever else you place this LED sign for Valentine’s Day. The quirky 18-inch-tall sign reads “Cupid Stop Here!” in a fun red, pink, purple, and orange motif. The word “Stop” lights up with 21 LED bulbs thanks to a battery-operated switch that you can turn on and off when desired.

5 Valentine’s Day Flameless Candles Valentine’s Day Candle Holder Set Ellie's Craft Room $32.50 see on etsy This trio of heart-adorned candle blocks are the perfect way to decorate your home for Valentine’s Day. The distressed paint in shades of red, pink, and off-white gives these candle holders a rustic, farmhouse look and feel, and each one is topped with a raffia twine wrapped around the top and tied in a bow. The holders come with battery-operated tea lights inside, but you can easily replace these with real tea candles if you’d like. They’re perfect for sitting on a shelf or on your mantle to give your space a cute look for Valentine’s Day. These candle holders are so pretty that I honestly wouldn’t mind leaving them up around my home all year long.

6 An Ombre Heart Banner Valentine's Day Ombre Party Banner Papercuts N Pacifiers $6 see on etsy This fun party banner is a pretty Valentine’s Day decoration to hang up in your home whether you’re celebrating the holiday with a party or not. The fully assembled banner comes complete with eight shades spanning from bright white to a deep, dark red with multiple shades of pink and red in between to create a beautiful ombre pattern across the garland. Each heart measures approximately 4 inches tall and is made from sturdy card stock strung onto baker’s twine. When strung, the garland measures about 3.6 feet across in total. Hang it over your mantle, on the wall as a photo background, or across the front of a table to decorate your home.

7 A Tiered Tray 3-Tier Valentine's Day Heart Tray White Spritz $15 see on target It doesn’t seem like the tiered tray trend is going away anytime soon. If you’re looking for the perfect tiered tray to display all of your favorite Valentine’s Day knick knacks, this three-tier tray from Target is a sweet choice. The tray is made from white metal with hearts around the edge of each tier and an open heart-shaped handle at the top. It stands about 16 inches tall, so it’s ideal for tabletop use or to sit on a counter. This tray is not only ideal for Valentine’s Day decorations, but it can also be used to hold and display sweet treats for the holiday as well.

8 A Heart Tree Felted Wool Heart Tree With Clips Pottery Barn Kids $49 see on pottery barn kids Whether you use it to display your child’s cards from their classroom party or simply place it on your countertop to brighten up your home, this tabletop tree is such a fun Valentine’s Day decoration. The tree itself is made from a blend of 80% wool and 20% aluminum wire to create the white branches, while the red hearts are made from 100% wool. Each heart measures about 2.5 inches in diameter and can be squeezed open to clip cards onto the tree. This adorable decoration is great for kids’ rooms, can spruce up your kitchen table, and also looks adorable on the mantle as well.

9 A Fun Throw Pillow I Want To Annoy You Valentine's Throw Pillow Kirkland's $44.99 see on kirkland's Honestly, I want this Valentine’s Day throw pillow just so that I can toss it at my husband every time he gets aggravated with me. Truly, I do want to annoy him for the rest of our lives. Warm the hearts of your loved ones when you add this rectangular pillow to your couch, armchair, or bed in celebration of Valentine’s Day. The polyester pillow can be used indoors or out, has a bright red background with miniature white hearts, and reads “I Want To Annoy You For The Rest Of Our Lives.” It’s so accurate, but in the sweetest way.

10 A Valentine’s Day Doormat XOXO Doormat Pottery Barn $25 see on pottery barn Welcome guests to your home with lots of love thanks to this adorable Valentine’s Day doormat from Pottery Barn. This doormat is dotted with dark grey Xs and white Os to symbolize hugs and kisses, as well as red paintbrush-style hearts to celebrate the season. This thickly woven mat is made from naturally durable fiber and includes a black vinyl lining, so it’s as functional as it is fun. The rectangular mat is a standard sized doormat, measuring 18 inches tall by 30 inches wide. It’s the perfect way to give everyone who crosses your threshold a sweet welcome.

11 A Decorative Table Runner Valentine Table Runner Luv Unique Home $39 see on etsy One of my favorite ways to decorate my home for any holiday is with a fun table runner. They’re usually inexpensive and easy to move around if you need to and can be folded, so they don’t take up much storage space when not in use. This adorable Valentine’s Day table runner boasts red hearts on a white background with thin black stripes. The hearts and stripes have a weathered look to add a modern, decorative touch to your dining room. Choose from two sizes — 16 by 72 inches or 16 by 90 inches — in either cotton twill or polyester twill fabric.

12 Decorative Felt Garland 4-Foot Felt Ball Garland Matthew And Mae $14 see on etsy This decorative Valentine’s Day garland features 1-inch felt balls and 2-inch felt hearts in colors of red, pink, and white with pretty swirl and dot patterns. If you’re hosting a Valentine’s Day party, you can use this garland as a photo backdrop, string it across the front of a snack table, or use it to decorate your mantle. You can order different lengths from 4 feet long up to 24 feet long depending on where you’d like to hang the garland. The 100% wool felt shapes can be moved across the string, so if you need to adjust the spacing or arrangement, you can. Once you find the spacing you like though, the shapes won’t move.

13 A Heart-Shaped Window Decoration 18-Inch Lighted Red Heart Window Decoration Northlight $20.99 $23.49 see on target If you miss the way that your front yard looks all lit up with Christmas lights, try using a pre-lit window decoration like this one to spruce up your home ahead of Valentine’s Day. Let the world know that Cupid has arrived at your home just in time for the holiday with this red lighted heart with an arrow through it. Hang this adorable heart-shaped window silhouette decoration indoors or out, using the included plug and 25-inch cord to illuminate the clear mini bulbs that dot the interior of the red heart. This Valentine’s Day decoration comes fully assembled, so all you have to do is hang it up using the included suction cup and plug it in.

14 Wooden Conversation Hearts Conversation Heart Duct Tape And Denim $9 see on etsy What’s better than a box of sweet (but also sort of chalky, let’s be honest) Conversation Hearts? These adorable wooden hearts that look just like the real thing, that’s what. Each heart measures approximately 5 inches across and you can use them to decorate your home for Valentine’s Day. Each colorful heart is sold separately and features a different phrase like “sweet” or “kiss” on them. Select which color and word combination works best with your home decor style, or purchase a variety to add color to a tiered tray, centerpiece, shelf, or anywhere else you want to decorate for Valentine’s Day.