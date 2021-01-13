15 Super Cute Gifts For Your Little Valentine

"How do I love thee? Let me count the ways… " might be one way to tell your tot you adore them come Valentine’s Day. But, let’s be honest, if they wake up to nary a candy or toy in sight, they might question your true feelings. That’s why we’ve pulled together 12 Valentine’s Day gifts for kids.
As you’d expect there’s the obligatory stuffed animal holding a heart in here (What kid wouldn’t love that?). But there are also some unexpected offerings to give your little love bug. We’ve tried to avoid candy because we’ve just come off the winter holiday sugar rush and could probably all stand to trade a box of conversation hearts for a clementine.
And, in this season of stay at home orders, we’ve tried to find gifts that aren’t just things but activities. (I don’t know about y’all, but the one thing helping me manage the work/parent juggle is having activities for my son like the magic kit my parent’s just sent him that’s occupied his every waking moment for the last 24 hours. So consider these Valentine’s gifts an assortment of sweet things that your child will not only love, but things that will help you love them more in the process (ya feel me?).
