Games, Gadgets & More Valentine's Day Gifts Men Will Love is better

Valentine's Day will soon be here, and that means one thing: you’ll need to go shopping for that man (or men) in your life. But even if your guy thinks that V Day is just for women, you might still want to give him a gift that shows your love for the fella. Clueless as to what to bestow upon your beloved? You might need some inspiration in the form of these Valentine’s Day gifts for men.

Sure, you can always go the traditional-chocolates-in-a-heart-shaped-box route, but this year you just might want to up your candy-coated game with something more special (and less clichéd and generic). And frankly, if you’re expecting your sweetie to gift you with something glorious, it would be the loveliest of gestures if you actually got him something, too. (Even better if it’s something that he might actually want.)

But let’s say that you’re sans a sweetheart on Valentine’s Day. Well, there might be some other meaningful men in your life, like your sweet son, a male BFF, your adorable dad, or that coworker you commiserate with on the daily. But no matter who you’re shopping for, this gift guide for men should have something that suits that special someone in your life come February 14.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A foot massager to take care of those tired tootsies RENPHO Foot Massager Machine with Heat Amazon $129.99 see on amazon For the father who stands on his feet all day, he’ll want to come home to you — and this RENPHO foot massager. It has a rotation ball, rolling stick, heating, and offers a deep kneading Shiatsu foot massage. It offers three kneading and squeezing intensities for those who want a mega massage. The enlarged foot chamber accommodates men with up to size 12 feet. But if you’re thinking that a machine that massages your man’s feet is going to be malodorous, think again. It has a removable washcloth that helps to keep the chambers nice and clean, and ready for the next massage.

2 Candles from a Black-owned business R&B Mixtape Luxury Candle Set Etsy $55 etsy If you want to make things burn between you and your babe (and support Black business owners, too), you should buy him these three R&B mixtape candles. They’re sold by Etsy seller WickandGlowCandleCo, and each candle burns between 40-50 hours. The 100% soy wax candles are 8 oz. each and come in yummy scents: “Let’s Chill” is a white tea and ginger scent, while “Real Love” is a lavender, rosemary, and chamomile blend. And when you want the whole house to smell like fresh laundry (even if you still have a pile of dirty clothes in your closet), just burn “Feels Good,” which smells like fresh linen. And if you’re not sure what to listen to while burning the candles, they come with a playlist to enhance your, ahem, evening.

3 A gift for a gamer dad Rotor Riot Controller for iOS Target $49.99 If you’ve got a guy who’d rather be gaming than almost anything else, a RiotPWR controller will turn his humble smartphone into a portable console that allows players to use the entire phone as a screen, instead of tapping on it with their fingers, while they play over 1000 games using a classic gaming controller with buttons and a joystick. It’s a great way to satisfy the urge for old-school gaming without having to deal with a full-scale console (so it’s easier to hide from the kids if they’re supposed to be doing their homework or something else non-game related).

4 A shirt that empowers Black King Nutrition Shirt Etsy Available in sizes S - 2X $24.99 see on etsy Finally, a shirt that celebrates Black men. The Black King Nutrition Shirt, from Etsy seller BlackEpiphany619, is all about showing the world what an extraordinary man is made of. According to the shirt, it’s 100% of the following: melanin, leader, motivator, provider, and protector. Additional ingredients include confidence, strength, integrity, and self-love. As for the shirt itself, it’s made from 100% combed and ring-spun cotton. It also comes in a variety of colors, like red, gold, yellow, silver, and even asphalt. The seller even offers free shipping (woot woot), so you can stock up on shirts for the Black men in your life to show how much you love and respect them.

5 Something to break the ice After Dinner Amusements: Truth or Dare for Couples Amazon $8.95 see on amazon Although it’s packaged in a tiny tin, big (and sexy) surprises are in store for couples with this fun card game. You can choose from 50 naughty truth cards or 50 racier dare cards for couples who are looking to spice things up. Although the cards can definitely inspire some sexy time with your partner, they’re also designed to help be conversation starters, too. For example, you can ask questions like, “What’s the worst pick up line you’ve heard?” to “Give me a naughty nickname.” It’s all up to you where the game (and the night) will take you. Game. On.

6 For the craft beer connoisseur Craft Beer Club Subscription Craft Beer Club $44.75 see on craft beer club Now your darling will never miss a drop of his delicious beer when you sign him up for a Craft Beer Club. For $44.75 monthly, he’ll get 12 beers from two different breweries based in various parts of the U.S. Included in the box is some background on the breweries, along with beer tasting notes — and trivia, too. What will it be this month — Islamorada, Yazoo, Hinterland, or Bank Brewing? It’s anybody’s guess, and that’s what makes this gift so much fun. After all, it’s truly the gift that keeps on giving the whole year through.

7 A cloud frame to share memories Brookstone® PhotoShare Friends and Family Cloud Frame Bed, Bath & Beyond $159.99 see on bed bath and beyond You snap so, so many selfies of you and your sweetie. Now show them off with this digital frame from Brookstone. It allows you to display up to 50 photos at a time, and you can even add personalized messages on any of the photos (like, “I love us.”). The internal memory can hold over 5,000 hi res images, so it’ll take some time to fill up the frame. You can even add video and music files that can be imported via an SD card or USB thumb drive. Best part: you can send the pics from a smartphone or even your email, so no cables are required.

8 A hand scrub to soften his mitts Hemp Hard-Working Hand Scrub The Body Shop $12 see on the body shop If your man’s hands are rough around the edges, gift him this cream from The Body Shop. It offers exfoliation, thanks to coconut and almond shells, but the super creamy (and vegan) scrub also adds a moisture barrier to prevent his hands from chapping… again. It’s kind of an international lotion, too, seeing as how it’s made from hemp seed oil from France and cocoa butter from Ghana. You can always pair this hand scrub with some lotion to lock in the softness. And while it’s meant for hands, you can use it on other areas of the body, like elbows or feet. That way, his dinosaur feet can stop scratching you under the covers come bedtime.

9 A candle that smells like the outdoors Manly Indulgence Vintage Oak Scented Jar Candle Amazon $20 see on amazon Let’s say that your sweetie’s apartment is a little, well, stinky. Help him get his dwellings smelling delicious again with this candle from Manly Indulgence. Woody and floral notes blend together along with sage and bergamot. The sage scent can help clear the energy in the room, while the middle notes of freesia, rose, and white cedar can add brightness and give you that “I really just slept for eight hours straight” feeling. The soy wax blend candle has an irresistibly long burn time of about 60 hours, (which means you can burn it as a mood maker for many romantic evenings), and is made in the U.S.A.

10 Soft sheets Percale Hemmed Sheet Set Boll & Branch $188 see on boll & branch Your guy loves to sleep on the same sheets he had in his college dorm days. Bring his bed into adulthood with a sheet set that is made for bedtime — and much more. The Boll & Branch set is made from fair trade certified cotton and GOTS certified organic cotton. The set comes in muted neutrals like Pale Pewter, Shore, Ivory, and Classic White. And because the sheet set is so sophisticated, it might make you feel like you’re on vacation at a swanky hotel with fancy schmancy sheets. Unlike some other sheets he may own, these will last for years to come and still look like new.

11 Go-to joggers Windowpane Sleep Joggers Calvin Klein Available in sizes S- XL $69.50 see on calvin klein For those nights when he’s planning to crash on your couch (wink wink), have an extra pair of lounge pants for him to wear. The Calvin Klein joggers feature a windowpane design and come either in printed black or red. They’re made from a plush cotton knit to keep him comfy while you’re snuggling together. These joggers are all about the branding, though: running along the length of the pant legs are the Calvin Klein logo, and you’ll find it again on the flexible waistband. The pants have banded cuffs, and slip pockets that are perfect for keys or a cell.

12 An everyday watch Golden Hour Men’s Fashion Watch Amazon $37.99 see on amazon You could spend a fortune on a watch, or you can just pick up this slinky number from Amazon. Sleek and so, so sexy, the Golden Hour Men’s Watch is great for both work — and play. The stainless steel strap is surprisingly soft (and not scratchy), and the watch is waterproof up to 30 meters. It also offers a date counter and a stopwatch/timer function. The strap is made from a mesh stainless steel band, and while that might not sound comfy, it’s soft and breathable. The multifunctional sub-dial can work as a chronograph — or count the seconds until he sees you again.

13 Some words of encouragement Matte Black Motivational Coffee Mug Coffee & Motivation $22 see on coffee and motivation For your male colleague who often likes to complain about your coworkers, gift him this awesome (and expletive-filled) mug from Coffee & Motivation. It has a matte black exterior along with a shiny interior that’s worthy of holding his caramel latte and won’t stain the interior. The mug holds up to 15 oz. of coffee, tea, hot chocolate, or whatever hot beverage floats his boat. You won’t have to worry about him burning his hand, though, since the mug boasts a big handle that will keep his fingers far away from the hot stuff inside. It’s microwave safe, too, so it can definitely handle the heat.

14 A way to keep track of their ideas Articka Note Hardcover Sketchbook Amazon $18.99 see on amazon Whether he loves Matisse or Monet, Picasso or Warhol, having this hardcover sketchbook will get your artsy guy’s creative juices flowing. The sketch journal has 120 bright white pages at the ready whenever inspiration comes. The pages allow for easy erasing, and won’t smudge, which can distract from his masterpiece. Although it’s most likely meant for sketching, your guy can really use it for anything, including note taking or doodling. But no matter what’s inside, it’ll always be a secret, thanks to an elastic closure that will keep it closed no matter what. And since it’s 8 x 8 inches, it’s perfectly portable, too.

15 A gift card to his favorite home improvement store Lowe's Gift Card Amazon $50 see on amazon You can find him almost on any Saturday strolling through the aisles of his favorite home improvement store. So give him a gift card that shows you know where his heart lies — in the lumber aisle. He’ll be thinking of you while he’s repairing the roof. After all, that “honey do” list isn’t going to get done by itself, and giving your guy a gift card will make him feel like he’s saving money… even if he’s doing all the labor himself. Who knows what he’ll come home with. It might be a new drill, some extra tools for his belt, or depending on how much you make the gift card out for, that dishwasher (wink wink) you always wanted.

16 Something to keep his hands busy LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Amazon $59.99 see on amazon Combine his love of LEGOs with his obsession with Star Wars with this awesome Stormtrooper Helmet. With 647 pieces, it’s challenging enough to keep him building for hours on end. And if your guy wants to use it as a cool collectible, he can always glue and display it on the already-included base and stand. And if you’re wondering how tall this Stormtrooper Helmet actually is, well, let’s just say that it’s not exactly life size. It measures 7” tall, 5” wide, and 5” deep, which really is perfect enough to display on his desk, or a shelf. (Just not in your bedroom, okay?)

17 A coloring book that he actually wants to color Tattoo Coloring Book For Adults Amazon $8.97 see on amazon Whether he’s thinking about getting inked for the first (or the fifth) time, your guy can get some inspiration when you gift him a coloring book strictly about tats. Not only can he color in some totally awesome tattoos, but he might want to frame his artwork once he’s done as well. There are 30 different coloring designs to choose from, such as skulls, a sun, or even a female skeleton. There are various skill levels in this coloring book, ranging from simpler designs to those that have more detail and would be better suited for an expert-level coloring artist.

18 A portable speaker OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker Amazon $27.99 see on Amazon When it's time to practice those first dance moves, you'll need some music. Give your fiance the OontZ Angle 3 bluetooth speaker, and after the wedding's over, he's got his own way to serenade your new life with tunes. It can play for up to 14 hours and is totally splash-proof. You can play the speaker for up to 100 feet away from your device provided that it’s absolutely unobstructed.

19 A meat thermometer for the enthusiastic chef The Original MEATER Meater $69.95 see on Meater For the guy who likes to get his grill on, along comes The Meater. It’s a meat thermometer that guarantees you’ll get your medium rib eye steak cooked to perfection. All you need to do is download the app, input what type of protein you’re cooking, (and how well you want it done), and the thermometer works in conjunction with your smartphone to tell you how long to cook and rest your food. But it doesn’t just work with steaks; it also helps you cook chicken, turkey, fish, and other meats perfectly every time.

20 Some help to make sparks fly The Ultimate Game for Couples Amazon $24.99 see on amazon Sure, you know your sweetie, but how well do you really know him? Find out with this cute game that pits you against your partner (or another couple). There are 200 playing cards you can use as a playful way to foreplay, or simply build better bonds with your babe. You can opt for guessing questions like: “What excuse do I use most often to avoid going to events?” to challenge questions like “You have eight seconds to name the first names of five of my relatives.”

21 An upgraded shaving kit Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit Amazon $59.88 see on amazon You love your guy’s goatee, but the rest of his stubble? Not so much. This shaving kit will help him get a smooth and close shave without worrying about nicking himself. The kit has 10 razor blades and a stand, a shaving brush, bowl, soap, and pre-shave oil as well as aftershave balm. It’s got that old school vibe that will make your guy feel like he’s in a retro barbershop, getting ready for his cool, clean shave. This gift can also be great for dads, grandads, uncles, and all the other men in your life who are rocking some facial hair. All that’s missing is an actual barber.

22 His favorite movie franchise The Godfather Trilogy - Corleone Legacy Edition Amazon $50.11 see on amazon There’s an inexplicable connection between the Corleone family and men everywhere. After all, have you met a man who doesn't like The Godfather? This set contains all three Godfather movies, which will satisfy any fanatic of the films. And if streaming is their preference, you can purchase a digital version for them. But if your guy wants to be able to have the films as part of their Blu-ray collection, then you can’t come close to this gift set. They can watch the rise of the Corleone empire (and its subsequent fall) on these discs, which feature not just The Godfather feature film, as well as The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Part III, but also Disc 4, which has all those special features that fanatics go crazy for, like additional scenes and so on.

23 Headphones he'll never want to take off Crusher Wireless Immersive Bass Headphones Skullcandy $159.99 see on skullcandy Your guy will crush the competition at the gym when he wears these headphones from Skullcandy. They boast Bluetooth wireless technology and a noise-isolating feature as well, plus a staggering 40 hours of battery life to boot. And if the battery is low, all it takes is 10 minutes to get an extra three hours of battery life, thanks to the headphones’ rapid charging capability. Once he puts on the headphones, he’ll feel like he’s in his own personal concert, since the headphones bring the bass — literally.

24 A travel buddy Oversized Travel Duffel Bag Amazon $42.49 see on amazon You love when your babe comes to visit, but you hate seeing that ratty old duffel bag from college slung over his shoulder. Everyone needs a good set of luggage, so start your guy's collection off with this travel duffel bag. Not only is it waterproof, but it can function as a carry-on flight bag, too. It has a bunch of inner pockets that can store essentials or toiletries. The rounded handles help if he’s using this as a carry on bag, but the additional shoulder strap means he can just sling the bag onto his shoulder, too. Who knows, it just might entice more overnight visits at your place.

25 Tools to fuel his latest hobby Hiware 10 Inch Stainless Steel Cocktail Muddler and Mixing Spoon Home Bar Tool Set Amazon $7.99 $12 see on amazon Give your favorite barkeep something to make his mojitos with. This muddler and mixing spoon set is made of stainless steel and nylon for extra durability. It’s a basic bartending tool that is essential, whether you’re a pro or just learning how to make a Moscow mule. The additional mixing spoon can help stir, drain, and layer drinks, and the trident fork can pick up fruit from the bottom of the glass. The set is BPA-free and dishwasher safe, and will make creating cool cocktails a breeze.

26 Something that smells nice Tom Ford Oud Wood Sephora 1 oz. bottle $270 see on sephora Woodsy and wild, Tom Ford’s Oud Wood cologne is super sexy. It also has notes of sandalwood, sensual amber, and even eastern spices like Chinese pepper. But that’s just the cologne. Can we talk about the bottle for a minute? Meant to look like a chess piece, the Oud Wood is housed in a smoked grey Private Blend bottle. All this fabulosity comes contained in a gunmetal set-up box that looks smoky and sensual. In short, it’s sexy… just like your sweetie.

27 Grooming... essentials Jolly Jewels Sack Pack Ballsy $50 $60 see on ballsy Listen, even your partner’s boy parts need extra tending to. Your guy can groom his package properly with this set from Ballsy. It comes with an activated charcoal body wash, deodorizing spray, cologne, and shower sponge. Although it’s a holiday set, it can really be worn at any time of the year. And that brings up another point: the boxers tend to run smaller, so size up when ordering (which will probably make your man feel pretty proud). He’ll smell as fresh as, well, a dude…

28 A sugar scrub to keep his skin soft Darkened Sugar Scrub Etsy $19 see on etsy Who says that sugar scrubs are only for women? Everyone can benefit from the healing properties in scrubs, and the darkened sugar scrub from Etsy seller AmaninCo has lots of yummy ingredients (like sugar, coconut oil, olive oil, jojoba, patchouli, and sandalwood) to leave your man’s skin supple and smooth. The scrub works by removing dead skin cells and moisturizing and exfoliating the skin. But to get the best results, be sure to get your skin wet (either by soaking in a hot tub or taking a warm shower). Use a spoon to scoop out some of the scrub and apply daily for best results. Your elbows, hands, heels, feet, and knees will thank you.