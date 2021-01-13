24 Valentine's Day Gifts Moms Really Want This Year

This year, instead of roses or a box of heart-shaped chocolates, you could give the moms in your life something that will stick around for more than a few days. These 24 Valentine’s Day gifts for moms are all things she’ll actually use, and enjoy using at that.

Maybe you’re shopping for your own mother, or helping your kids pick out something for your partner (that isn’t made with popsicle sticks). Whoever it is, don't forget that a handmade Valentine goes a long way, but so does a bath scrub that smells like roses or a CBD gummy they can pop in tense moments. And for the techiest of moms, there's a "smart" coffee cup that keeps drinks warm, plus a turbo blow dryer that gets hair dry in half the time.

This year continues to be, oh you know, just a lot to handle, especially for moms who are trying to somehow wrangle kids that are home all day with limited childcare all while attending to the other aspects of their lives. To show appreciation for the moms who are somehow doing it all (with varying degrees of success, depending on the day) have Cupid show some extra love with one of these 24 Valentine's Day gifts.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Catchall Tray Large Art Tray Rituals + Ceremony $42 see on rituals + ceremony Whether it's baskets, oversized bags, or cool tray like this one most moms need all the storage options they can get. This large tray is made in Sweden using FSC certified birch wood that's been responsibly sourced, plus it's dishwasher-safe and food-contacted approved, so it's as good for snacking as it is for holding keys and sunglasses.

2 A Candy Assortment I Chews You Tackle Box Dylan's Candy Bar $26 The mom who can't (or doesn't want to) choose between chocolate or gummies will appreciate this variety pack of treats. You'll get plenty of sweet and sour, plus a bit of salty (thanks to the chocolate covered pretzel bites) in whimsical packaging that can be repurposed once the candy is gone (which shouldn't take long).

3 A Cuff Bracelet Mama Bear & Her Baby Bears Engraved Cuff Bracelet Mint & Lily $39 $80 see on mint & lily This cute and minimalist cuff bracelet features a mama bear and her cub (you have the option to pick more than one cub) plus chic arrow details pointing toward the wrist. It's 18 karat plated and looks luxe without breaking the bank.

4 A Pop Of Gold linguaNigra Shower Of Faith Mini Fringe Pendant Necklace Etsy $108 see on etsy Somewhere between a minimalist and maximalist aesthetic sits this gorgeous gold necklace. The rolo chain is delicate enough for everyday wear, but the pendant lined with fringed gold makes a unique statement that pairs well with any outfit. This is handmade in the USA, too.

5 A Puzzle Of Someone Doing A Puzzle Meta Puzzle Piecework Puzzles $36 see on piecework puzzles Be warned, I gave my mom this puzzle for Christmas and received live photo updates daily as she worked her way through it. With 1000 pieces, many of which are white, this puzzle is super challenging but really rewarding, and the beautifully detailed meta aspect of it is unlike any puzzle I've seen before.

6 A Trio Of Products That Can Be Used Anywhere Tonic, Hydrosol, & Salve Bundle momotaro $118 $131 see on momotaro This organic and cruelty-free line of products is technically designed for vulva and vaginal care (so it's probably best to gift this to your wife or someone you're super close to) but it can actually be used anywhere on the body that could use a little care. This trio includes a tonic made with a base of hydrating jojoba oil to soften skin, a salve which is a cooling balm-to-oil formula that helps soothe itchy or irritated skin, a spray hydrosol that can help balance pH, plus it smells so good you'll want to spray it everywhere.

7 Socks With A Message Sweet Lil Boo Socks BooSocki $14.99 see on boosocki There's no such thing as having too many socks, and this bubblegum pair is equal parts comfy and cheeky. On the side, you'll see three illustrated litle ghosts and the words, "Love you, boo" so there couldn't be a more fitting present for your number one boo.

8 A Mask Or Glasses Chain In The Mix Mask & Eyeglass Chain Roxanne Assoulin $90 This cool and colorful chain is ideal for the mom who keep losing her mask or putting down her reading glasses and not remembering where. It adds a colorful pop to any outfit, and if you really want to go big on the gift, you could get her a matching bracelet from the same designer, Roxanne Assoulin.

9 A Gua Sha Set For Mom & Baby Nurturing Gua Sha Set BEB Organic $38 see on beb organic For the new mom comes this set of a gua sha massage tool paired with a pregnancy and baby-safe oil. She can use it on the baby or use it on herself to massage any aches and pains or even stretch marks or scars. Pro-tip: the gua sha works wonders on tired eyes if it's stored in the refrigerator then applied to under eye bags (which most new moms will have).

10 The Comfiest Joggers Salutation Jogger Athleta Available In Sizes XXS-2X $89 From yoga to errands to lounging at home, these pants do it all. With a high waist and cinched ankle cuffs, they're made of a super soft and stretchy material, and they come in a bunch of colors including light blue, berry, and olive if she already has a drawer full of black.

11 A Face Mask & Matcho Duo Pure Greens Kit Golde $54 see on golde The mom who takes wellness seriously will love the Pure Greens Kit, which includes both a matcha powder and a Clean Greens Superfood Face Mask. The matcha can be used in lattes, smoothies, or even for baking, and the face mask includes chlorella, spirulina, and mango juice (it's actually edible!) for skin that will glow.

12 CBD Gummies Old Fashioned Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops Lord Jones $45 see on lord jones Add a drop of chill to their lives with these CBD gummies from Lord Jones. Each drop contains 20 milligrams of CBD which will take the edge off a stressful situation (say, a toddler's meltdown while mom's in a Zoom meeting). If you like this idea but are hoping for something a bit more Valentine's Day- themed, from Jan. 18 through Feb. 14, Lord Jones will be offering a limited-edition set of Valentine's Day gummies which come packaged in a pretty blush box with a gold-foil heart band.

13 A Temperature Control Mug Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 Amazon $99 $109.95 see on amazon The mother who has to reheat her coffee four times just to finish a cup will get a lot of use out of this practical gift. The mug can be programmed to keep liquids at the exact temperature you prefer (within a range of 120°F - 145°F) and if you set it on the charging coaster it will stay hot all day (or for an hour and a half if you're not charging). What better way is there to say "I love you" than with a cup of coffee that never gets cold?

14 A Luxe Body Scrub Tuberose Row Body Scrub Nanor X Rose Inc. $49 see on nanor Upgrade her bath or shower with this luxurious body wash that's a cool collab between candle and skincare company Nanor, and the clean beauty brand founded by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rose Inc. It smells like a walk in a garden and it's made with avocado oil which absorbs quickly for smooth, hydrated skin.

15 For The Mom Missing Manicures Peony Round Reusable Pop-On Manicure Static Nails $14 see on static nails This set of 24 reusable press-on nails will look like she went to the nail salon, but they cost way less than a gel manicure and they can be used again and again. These nails are the far cry from the overly long and plastic-y fake nails of the '90s, plus they can be filed or even repainted, and worn for a day or a week.

16 Out Of This World Chocolates Galaxy Collection Phillip Ashley Chocolates $35 see on phillip ashley chocolates Chocolate is always a hit, especially when it looks this cool. Each chocolate in the set of six is hand-painted and includes fabulous flavors you won't find in that drugstore box, including wild strawberry caramel and brie, white chocolate rainier cherry pomegranate molasses, and walnut liqueur with white chocolate ganache, roasted pistachios, and orange blossom honey.

17 Sheepskin Throw White Sheepskin Throw The Citizenry $95 see on the citizenry This throw will add a touch of glam to any room. Perfects for the mothers who are embracing hygge, they can throw this over a chair or the back of a couch for a cozy detail that elevates any space.

18 A Non-Toxic Nail Polish Non-Toxic, Vegan Nail Polish Habit Cosmetics $18 see on habit You can't go wrong with a non-toxic nail polish that actually can make nails stronger (thanks to the Myrrh extract), especially when it comes in the perfect cherry red color. If she's more into subtle glitter or neutral shades, Habit has tons of nail polish colors to choose from.

19 A Speedy Blow Dryer Tineco Moda One Smart Ionic Hair Dryer Amazon $299 see on amazon Well worth the splurge, this blow dryer, made by Tinenco (a company known for their quality vacuums,) gets hair smooth, shiny, and dry fast (like, super fast) because if there's one thing most moms don't have a lot of, it's extra time. The dryer senses when a section of hair is dry and the light then turns from red to blue, so you don't spend a lot of time on a spot that doesn't need it. There's also an accompanying app that allows for additional settings, like cooler ones suitable for pets and children.

20 A Champagne Celebration Box Celebration In A Box The Sip $45.95 see on the sip For the mom who always finds a reason to celebrate even the little things, this curated box includes two bottles of yummy sparkling wine plus a sip shooter (aka a classy shot glass for bubbly). For a gift that keeps on giving, you could opt instead for The Sip's subscription service which sends three mini bottles of sparkling wine straight to their door bi-monthly (plus a $10 credit toward a full size of their fave).

21 A Clean Candle Daybed Candle The Koop New York $25 see on the koop new york Hand-poured in Brooklyn, this candle smells fresh and clean and looks like it should cost a whole lot more than it does. With notes of ginger, bamboo, and green leaf the scent is natural without ever being cloying and fills a room with the aroma of clean air after a rainy spring day.

22 A Pajama Set Midnight Stripe Linen Pajama Shorts Set Piglet Available In Sizes XS-XL $114 see on piglet Is there anything more decadent and cozy than a matching set of pajamas? Yes, when it's made of natural stone-washed flax and finished with pearl buttons like this set is. If stripes aren't their thing, these also come in a pretty blush, crisp white, or cool blue.

23 A Hand Sanitizer Carabiner Pinch Provisions Hand Sanitizer Key Chain Anthropologie $12 see on anthropologie Hand sanitizer, but make it chic. This little holder comes in three colors and includes the gold carabiner clip that moms can fix to their bag straps so the sani is always easily within reach.