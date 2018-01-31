This Is What New Moms Really Want This Valentine's Day

February 14 is a day for you to show and spread some love, and if there is anyone in your life who could use a little extra TLC, it’s the mama with a new baby. Whether she’s your spouse, friend, sister, or the sleep-deprived neighbor you see taking her baby out for a stroller walk every morning, there is no shortage of great Valentine’s Day gifts for new moms that will make her feel seen and loved. In all honesty, the mere fact that you thought to do something nice for her will be a gift in and of itself, but a box of her favorite chocolates will also be very much appreciated.

It’s fairly well known that once the baby comes along, attention is abruptly shifted away from mom even though she is trying to physically recover and simultaneously keep the little one fed and happy. Even if she’s six or nine months in, she’s probably still exhausted and feeling a little bit like a servant to her baby. All this is to say, she could probably really really use a reminder that she’s loved this Valentine’s Day.

As for what she’d actually like to get as a gift (besides a full night of sleep), it doesn’t need to be anything flashy, just something thoughtful. Something like an adult coloring book to help her unwind, a box of cupcakes that she doesn’t have to share, or some kind of physical reminder that she’s a total rockstar are all small things that will make a big difference in her day. If you’re still feeling stuck, here are some ideas to help you get her a gift she will love.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Some Luxurious Shut-Eye Silk Sleepmask in Rose Gold Sephora $50 See on Sephora With this 100% silk mask what little sleep mama gets will make her feel a little more pampered. It's available in a variety of colors and patterns, all of which have a stretchy elastic band to help the mask stay put all night long (one size fits all). The mask not only feels great on the skin, but it's also designed with anti-aging benefits because it doesn't tug at the sensitive area around the eyes.

2 A Kindle Kindle Paperwhite (Ad Supported) Amazon $129.99 See on Amazon Feedings take a while and there's only so much TV to watch, so if she's a reader she'd love the latest Kindle that has plenty of storage space and is waterproof. Since it's so thin and lightweight, she will be able to easily read with one hand, and it has an easy-to-change brightness setting so she can still use it without keeping baby up during late-night feedings.

3 Skinny Sweats Free People Sunny Skinny Sweatpants Nordstrom Available in sizes S - XL and in a variety of colors $48 She can wear these slim-fit sweat pants at home, out running errands, or on a neighborhood stroller walk because they're super comfortable without sacrificing style. They have an elastic waistband so they will continue to fit as her body adjusts after delivery, have side slant pockets, fall to around ankle-length, and are safe for the washer and dryer. They also come in a huge assortment of colors, so feel free to get her more than one pair.

4 Her Favorite Chocolates 6 pc. Truffle Collection - Pick Your Pieces DeBrand Fine Chocolates $23 See on DeBrand Fine Chocolates Some people enjoy eating chocolate Forrest Gump style, never knowing what they're going to get, but for the mom who knows what she likes, a curated box of her favorite chocolates will definitely make her smile. Maybe she only likes chocolate turtles, or loves different types of truffles, or perhaps she believes that if it doesn't include caramel then what's the point. Whatever it is, give her a box full of them.

5 Wireless Earbuds Apple AirPods with Charging Case Target $129.99 $159.99 See on Target Babies tend to grab at anything dangling from mom, including earbud cords, so she could probably use a wireless set to listen to her podcasts and audiobooks without risk of injury. There are a lot of great options out there, but whatever you get, just make sure they're compatible with her phone and/or tablet. Also, bonus points if they happen to be noise-canceling.

6 A Little Relaxation Relax Gift Set Lush $39.95 See on Lush Every new mom could use some relaxation, and that's the actual purpose of this four-piece gift set. It comes with shower gel, a bath bomb, a bubble bath bar, and cocoa butter lotion, all of which are lavender scented to help her unwind (and maybe even get some quality sleep). All of the products are made from all-natural ingredients and are vegan-friendly.

7 One-Step Hair Styling Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer Ulta $59.99 See on Ulta This tool dries, volumizes, and smooths hair all in one step and in half the time of a typical blowout. It has flexible pins and tufted bristles that are great for detangling without breaking the hair and has two speed and heat settings which are safe enough to bring close to the scalp to get volume all the way up to the root. If your mama valentine loves to get dressed up, but is short on time these days, this is a great gift for her.

8 A Funny Wine Glass Mama Shark Needs a Drink Funny Wine Glass Amazon $19.97 See on Amazon If "Baby Shark" isn't already playing on a loop in her home thanks to an older child, then it will be soon enough with the new baby. So, if she has a good sense of humor and enjoys a glass of vino after a long day of motherhood, then she will enjoy this stemless wine glass with a bottle of her favorite wine. The glass itself is durable and the decal on the front has been heat treated so it's on there permanently.

9 Food Delivered Right To Her Door Grubhub Gift Card Grubhub $0 See on Grubhub Cooking up a meal in the early days of parenthood is basically the stuff of dreams. You can treat her to dinner from a restaurant of her choosing with a gift card to Grubhub, DoorDash, or another delivery service. Load the card up with enough money to cover her meal, delivery fees, and driver tip, and she will be one happy mama this Valentine's Day.

10 Heart Covered Throw Blanket Valerian Luxury Velvet Super Soft Light Weight Blanket in Isabella Heart Amazon $14.99 See on Amazon Made from 100% micro-fleece, this blanket feels as soft as velvet and is hypoallergenic. It measures 50"x60", so there's plenty of room for mama to snuggle up under it. The heart pattern is very Valentine's Day appropriate but if you don't like the idea of a theme, then there are several other patterns and colors to choose from.

11 Coffee Sampler Bean Box - Gourmet Coffee Sampler (All Roasts) Amazon Available in a variety of roast combinations $28 See on Amazon If she loves a good cup of coffee (or just needs something to get her through the sleep-deprived days), this sampler comes with four bags with nearly a half-pound of whole-bean coffee. The sampler also includes brewing tips, a treat to enjoy with the coffee, tasting notes, and profiles of the coffee roasters, all of which come from small companies in Seattle.

12 Delicious & Adorable Cookies PentUpCookieCompany, Cookies inspired by Donuts Etsy $41 See on Etsy Cookies are good, and donuts are good, so cookies that look like donuts are definitely a good gift idea. This package comes with 12 homemade shortbread cookies that are cut and decorated to look like an iced donut (with sprinkles, obviously). If you want them to be a certain color, no problem, just send the shop owner a message and let them know how you’d like them to be customized. One note, they are made in a kitchen with allergens, so if you have a food allergy in the home, this may not be the best Valentine’s Day gift.

13 Cozy Slippers Sadie Faux Fur Slippers in Medium Pink Anthropologie Available in sizes S/M and M/L and in a variety of colors $38 Mama can keep her feet warm during late night and early morning feedings with these faux fur slip-on slippers. They have a rubber sole for extra traction and a cushy insole for comfort. They’re available in a variety of colors and prints and come in two sizes to fit most feet.

14 Funny Coloring Book Mommy Drinks Because You Cry - by Hannah Caner Target $8.99 It’s funny because it’s true. For the new mom who could use a few minutes to zone out (and who has a sense of humor), this coloring book is the perfect gift. It has 64 pages that include the typical intricate designs of an adult coloring book as well as some funny, sassy sayings like “Home Is Where The Vodka Is.” Pair the gift with a set of fine-tipped pens and her favorite drink and you have a very funny and thoughtful present.

15 Very Appropriate Sweatshirt ModParty, Mama Sweatshirt Etsy Available in size S/M and L/XL $26 This cotton/polyester blend sweatshirt is straight to the point and perfect for the lounging mama. The listing is for the white crewneck sweatshirt with black lettering in size S/M or L/XL. The sweatshirt is loose fitting and perfect for lounging, and since it’s white she can clean up spit-up stains easily with a dab of a bleach pen.

16 Drink Pink Rose Wine Trio Wine.com $59.99 $70 Instead of a bouquet of roses, get her this trio of Rosé which includes three celebrity-made labels. She will get Miraval Rosé, which is made in collaboration with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Vanderpump Rosé by the Vanderpump family, and Hampton Water Rosé by Jon Bon Jovi. Each full-size bottle is filled with a crisp, delicious blend.

17 Bath Bombs Bath/Cloud Bomb Taylor + Tate Available in four formulas $5 Available in four different scents, these bath bombs are formulated to induce relaxation through essential oils and leave the skin feeling silky smooth after. All she has to do is fill up the tub, drop the bomb in, and relax while it does the work.

18 Cupcakes With The Perfect Reminder You're Doing Great Cupcakes - 25 Cupcakes Box Baked by Melissa Available in boxes of 25, 50, or 100 cupcakes $32 With this gift, she will not only get a sweet reminder of how much she’s killing it at the mom thing but she’ll also get a delicious treat. This box comes with either 25, 50, or 100 mini cupcakes in a variety of flavors including red velvet, tie-dye, cookies and cream, and more. If she doesn’t want to eat the whole box right away, they can be stored in the freezer for thawing later.

19 A Mug That Will Keep Her Drink Hot Rifle Paper Co. x Corkcicle Coffee Mug in Lively Cream Anthropologie Available in two colors $40 Sipping on hot coffee or tea without having to microwave it is a true luxury for moms, and this 16-oz steel mug will help her’s stay warm for up to three hours. It’s available in two colors and has a travel lid. This mug is not microwave or dishwasher safe.

20 Some Super Soft Skin Whipped Body Butter Buttah $29 Since it’s wintertime and the air is dry, she could probably use this deep moisturizing lotion. It’s made from virgin organic unrefined shea butter which is full of vitamins A, B, and E. The lotion will soothe and repair dry skin and protect it from further damage.

21 Sweet Bracelet FrostedWillow, Mama & Me Elephant Bracelet in Rose Gold Etsy Customizable and available in two finishes $35.45 For a more sentimental gift, this mama and baby elephant bracelet is a simple reminder of her love for her new baby. It can be made in either rose gold or sterling silver and includes a charm for her baby’s initial. If she’s mom to more than one, you can choose up to three baby elephants and up to four charms.

22 Made To Order Lollipops XocolatlChocolate, I Love You Heart Shaped Lollipops (8 count) Etsy Available in Dark, Milk, White, or Strawberry chocolate $12 Chocolate is a classic Valentine’s Day gift, and these heart-shaped chocolate lollipops definitely fit the bill. With your order, you get 8 lollipops in either dark, milk, white, or strawberry chocolate. If you opt for white chocolate, the shop owner can make the pops any color you’d like. The chocolate is made from natural and organic ingredients, and the dark chocolate pops are vegan friendly.

23 Exfoliating Face Mask Papaya Bright Face Mask Golde $34 This face mask will give mom an excuse to relax and brighter skin when she’s done. It comes in powder form in a 1-oz container and is made from “edible superfoods” including papaya and buckthorn berry. To use it, all she has to do is scoop out 1 tsp of powder and mix it with a few drops of water to create a gel mask that brightens and exfoliates the skin after 10-15 minutes.

24 Some Pretty Flowers Petal Up Bouquet Farmgirl Flowers $75 You can’t go wrong with flowers on Valentine’s Day, especially when you have a big assortment of bouquet options to choose from. Farmgirl Flowers has a wide variety of choices and sizes including everything from peonies to tulips to calla lilies and more. They have a whole Valentine’s Day shop with some gorgeous options, many of which come complete with a pretty vase.