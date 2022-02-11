So you may not be able to get a new phone every time you feel the urge to change things up, but you can download a background to shake up the look of your phone. These Valentine’s Day phone wallpapers are all super cute and festive, and they’re a fun way to get into the spirit of the day without spending a dime (all of these backgrounds are totally free).

Whether you have an iPhone, Android, or Google phone, or you’re hoping to see a Valentine’s Day background on your tablet or desktop (that’s one easy way to drop a hint to your partner about what your favorite candy for the holiday is) there’s something on this list that will work. And if you’ve never done it before, it takes less than a minute to change your wallpaper, at least on an iPhone; all you need to do is tap Settings, then Wallpaper, then Choose A New Wallpaper.

From hearts to flowers that will take you into spring, or other festive yet understated Valentine’s Day scenes, these phone wallpapers have plenty of pink and they’re fun to look at it regardless of whether you’re reading a work email or swiping Tinder.

Heart Mobile Wallpaper

If you’re looking for a classic wallpaper you won’t have to take down on Feb. 15, hearts are always a classic and cute choice. Whether overtly Cupid-approved or more subtle, these cute Valentine’s Day wallpapers for iPhone, Androids, Google phones and more are festive for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Flower Phone Backgrounds

Flowers are pretty any time of year, but they look extra beautiful on Valentine’s Day. You can keep these Valentine’s Day wallpapers on your iPhone, Android, or Google Phone up all the way through spring, too.

Valentine’s Day Treats Backgrounds

Nothing says Valentine’s Day more than a flute of bubbly or a box of chocolates. Whether you’re dropping hints about what you want as a present, or you’re looking for a festive way to get psyched for your evening plans, these Valentine’s Day wallpaper backgrounds for your phone will make your mouth water.

Valentine’s Day Phone Backgrounds For iPhones Specifically

If you have an iPhone, you’re in luck because these Valentine’s Day wallpapers are made especially for your phone (though the crispness may slightly depend on which model you have). And if you don’t have an iPhone, these are still likely to work on other vertical phones, they may just not be as crisp on a desktop or tablet.

Sure some of these options might feel more Valentine’s Day specific than others, but there are plenty of pretty options you’ll love to keep on your phone and look at for a long time.