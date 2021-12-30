Whether you’re wearing it for yourself or someone you’re into (or both!), a great piece of lingerie can make you feel fun, flirty, and even more confident. Today there are designs to fit every vibe, from sexy to glam, from low-key to retro cute. So why not treat yourself? Here you’ll find bras, bralettes, panties and lingerie sets in a wide array of sizes and styles for you to enjoy this Valentine’s Day. And don’t worry, Valentine’s Day lingerie doesn’t have to come in only shades of red with heart prints.

Plus who says you can’t look past Valentine’s Day weekend with Valentine’s Day lingerie? Most of these pieces of lingerie can be worn as tops and bodysuits; they’re ready to be seen under blazers, button-downs, or sheer tops. And if you’re expecting a baby and looking for maternity lingerie, you’ll find many items here to consider that’ll give you comfort, style, or a sexy spin.

Remember, no two pieces of lingerie are created the same. Some require hand-washing, while others can spin in your washer and dryer and come out softer every single time. And when it comes to price point, there are tops here for under $40 that are ready to wow. So take a peek and get inspired for Valentine’s Day, or, well, any day for that matter.

1 The Sexy Slip Tagged by Savage Slip Savage X Fenty Lingerie by Rihanna $49.95 SEE ON SAVAGE X FENTY This slip is all about versatility. With a Logo print and form-fitting design, the stretch nylon and elastane dress looks sexy all on its own. But if you wear it under a blazer with pants or a skirt, it makes a spectacularly modern top. It’s created with adjustable straps, small accent charms, and comes in sizes XS to 3X. Another great feature? You can become a VIP member on the Savage X Fenty website, and save money on products and shipping costs. For example, your membership could even help you score this piece for under $20.

2 The Triangle Top Skims Velvet Triangle Bralette Skims $48 SEE ON SKIMS In sizes from XXS to 4X, this comfy triangle-shaped bralette has adjustable straps to accommodate your body. The feel is a mix of velvet and mesh, which helps make for supreme softness. And you can move the fabric over the front bottom band to adjust the coverage over your bust. On the Skims website, the bra is available in five neutral colors, including black, and can be bought with matching thong underwear to create an undeniably sexy lingerie set (which you will likely wear far beyond Valentine’s Day weekend). Would you expect anything less from founder Kim Kardashian West?

3 Versatile Black Teddy Savage Not Sorry Lace Teddy Savage X Fenty Lingerie by Rihanna $74.95 SEE ON SAVAGE X FENTY Another piece that can prove incredibly versatile in your wardrobe, this black teddy is worth the investment. The piece will remain timeless, while the lace v-neck and lace detailing around the high-cut thighs adds interest. And the stretchy, wireless design also comes in a striking shade of blue. Both colors are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. You could buy each for less than half of its original price by signing up to be a VIP member of Savage X Fenty. Keep in mind, this is not only a sexy piece of lingerie, but also a body suit that can be worn with jeans, pants, or skirts. So you may just decide to buy them both.

4 The Comfy Thong Hanky Panky Heartbeat Original Rise Thong Saks Fifth Avenue $25 SEE ON SAKS FIFTH AVENUE The brand best known for its super cute and ultra-stretchy lace thongs, Hanky Panky has a pair of undies that’s just perfect for this holiday. With a white lace background, this multicolor heart print is all about love. The nylon design (with cotton lining along the bottom) comes in one size, and it accommodates sizes ranging from 4 to 14 best, as per the brand’s website. The feeling of wearing one of these Hanky Panky thongs is so comfortable, you might just forget that you’re actually wearing a thong. And if you fall in love with the sweet pattern, you can get excited over the matching bralette.

5 Tie-Front Teddy Never Say Never Tie Me Up Deep V Bodysuit Cosabella $150 SEE ON COSABELLA With sweet and sexy details, like a ribbon-tie belt and lace trimming, this decorative floral body suit is perfectly fit for Valentine’s Day. The deep plunge neckline and thong back make it among the more revealing one-piece options on the list. It comes in sizes S, M, and L, and is crafted with a mix of fabrics including polyamide, elastane, silk, and cotton. And if you’re on the fence about the splurge, consider that reviewers on the Cosabella site call the striking piece “sexy,” “amazing,” and “gorgeous.” You even have your choice of the timeless colors red, ivory, or black.

6 The Frilly Dress For Love and Lemons for Victoria's Secret Winter Snow Floral Slip Dress For Love and Lemons $159 SEE ON FOR LOVE AND LEMONS If you’ve been looking for that perfect little lingerie dress with frills, ruffles, and flirty details, your search is over. From the female-run brand For Love and Lemons, this embroidered ivory slip with underwire cups has an innocent kind of edge, though the plunge v-neck and transparent panels definitely add lots of spice. With a ribbon-tie back and more cut-outs, the sweet skirted design is intricate (there’s a delicate leaf pattern along the bodice) and splurge-worthy. You can adjust the straps and score the piece (which is a part of a collaboration with Victoria’s Secret) in sizes XXS through XL.

7 The Mesh Set The Plunge bra in Leopard Cuup $68 SEE ON CUUP Some fabrics are just inherently sexy, and mesh is arguably among the top three. Semi see-through, this plunge-front bra is made even more irresistible with a leopard print and black trim. With a wide array of sizes from which to customize, not to mention a few adorable matching leopard-print bottoms, the brand delivers on Valentine’s Day. If you’re looking for comfort along with your wow-factor, this light piece comes with adjustable straps, and flexible underwire for a supportive yet not-pinchy feel. And Cuup also comes through as an option for your daily lingerie needs, with so many styles, fits, and colors to create a wardrobe of comfy undergarments.

8 Flirty Shorts Set Elsie French Knicker Set Anya Lust $185 SEE ON ANYA LUST Do you love a lingerie set with a little retro charm? This knicker set comes with a bralette top and flirty hemline for a charming statement. The elastic bands help make the floral creation fit comfortably around the chest and waistline. In sizes XS, S, M, L, and XL, the cotton two-piece also has adjustable straps. Perhaps less fortunately, it also has about a month wait for delivery. The top and bottom are handmade in Australia, so if you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day drop-off, it’s best you order now. (In better news, it can take a toss in your washing machine for low-maintenance care.)

9 The (Vegan) Leather Bra Vegan Leather Bebe Bra Fleur Du Mal $159 SEE ON FLEUR DU MAL Talk about a showstopper. This black bra is crafted out of vegan leather for a tough, cool, and absolutely unique spin on your everyday lingerie. With a literal mix of leather and lace, the bra is supportive (with a little built-in foam) and super sexy. Adjustable straps add to your comfort, and fits come in cup sizes from B to DD. (Yes, Fleur Du Mal also sells vegan-leather hipster bottoms to match.) And who says you need to keep this piece under wraps, or confined to the bedroom? Let it peek out of a blazer or sheer top, if you want.

10 The Sheer Gown Oh La La Cheri Valentine Long Lace and Mesh Chemise & Thong Set Nordstrom $45.50 $65 SEE ON NORDSTROM If your style vibe is more Old Hollywood Glam, this diaphanous ankle-length gown might be your top pick. The lace trimmings and ribbon-bow detailing give it a little sweetness. While the sheer fabric and thigh-high front skirt slits add to the sexy spin. Made of nylon and spandex, the long one-piece (which requires hand-washing) also offers adjustable straps for a comfortable upper fit. It is available in sizes ranging from S (fitting a size 2) to 2X (for sizes 18-20W). As an enticing bonus, this nightgown, which is available in light blue or black hues, also comes with a matching thong.

11 The Classic Mens Shirt iCollection London Chiffon Button Down Boyfriend Sleep Shirt Macy's $38 SEE ON MACY'S Now here’s a classic take on sexy: The men’s shirt, only this time it’s crafted out of a semi-sheer fabric to take it into lingerie territory. The chiffon top comes in white, black, and light blue, and each features wide cuffs, a button-down front, and enough transparency to potentially show off any lingerie you wear underneath. You can select from sizes S through 2X. Just be mindful that the polyester piece needs a hand-wash and line dry. It gets points for versatility, though; one reviewer on the Macy’s website loved wearing the top as a bathing suit cover-up on the beach.