These 9 Sexy Maternity Lingerie Options Will Actually Get You In The Mood

Just because you’re rocking a bump doesn’t mean you can’t get slinky between the sheets. On the contrary, now is a great time to channel all those surging hormones and slip on something sensual. But even if your go-to has been Granny panties for a portion of your pregnancy, you might be surprised to find out that sexy maternity lingerie does exist, and damn, it’s a total turn on, momma.
Now, if you’re used to the comfortable nature of maternity clothing, you’ll be thrilled to know that maternity lingerie is definitely designed with your growing belly and boobs in mind. That means you won’t find bras that dig deep into your shoulders or rib cage, and will give your girls the room they need to look and feel sexy — and not squished together. When it comes to panties, you can opt for a pair that sports a lower cut and can cradle your belly instead of rubbing roughly against it.
So embrace your newfound curves (and libido), and look to some lovely maternity lingerie when the mood strikes. Not only can it ignite some serious passion between you and your partner, but it’ll give you a gorgeous glow, too. Because growing a human can be a completely empowering (and sexy) experience.