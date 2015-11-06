These 9 Sexy Maternity Lingerie Options Will Actually Get You In The Mood

Just because you’re rocking a bump doesn’t mean you can’t get slinky between the sheets. On the contrary, now is a great time to channel all those surging hormones and slip on something sensual. But even if your go-to has been Granny panties for a portion of your pregnancy, you might be surprised to find out that sexy maternity lingerie does exist, and damn, it’s a total turn on, momma.

Now, if you’re used to the comfortable nature of maternity clothing, you’ll be thrilled to know that maternity lingerie is definitely designed with your growing belly and boobs in mind. That means you won’t find bras that dig deep into your shoulders or rib cage, and will give your girls the room they need to look and feel sexy — and not squished together. When it comes to panties, you can opt for a pair that sports a lower cut and can cradle your belly instead of rubbing roughly against it.

So embrace your newfound curves (and libido), and look to some lovely maternity lingerie when the mood strikes. Not only can it ignite some serious passion between you and your partner, but it’ll give you a gorgeous glow, too. Because growing a human can be a completely empowering (and sexy) experience.

1 A Titillating Teddy Truffles Lace Nursing Bra Cake Maternity Available in band sizes 32, 34, 36, 38, and cup sizes B-G $60 You definitely won’t be feeling frumpy in this lacey bra from Cake Maternity. Pair a deep plunging cut with French-inspired deco lace, and you have a duo that will definitely get you in the mood. This bra can get you through your nine months and help you while you’re nursing, too. Pair this bra with the Truffles Lace Brief ($25.00), which features a cotton-lined low waist front to cradle your bump. Best part: it doesn’t have a visible panty line.

2 Supportive and Sexy Temptation Mood Indigo Bikini Brief Hot Milk Lingerie Available in sizes 6-14 $15.99 $24.99 The Temptation Mood Indigo Bikini Brief ($15.99) is cute enough to wear during the day, but can also stir some romantic feelings come night. It’s stretchy and sits comfortably below your belly so that it won’t dig, plus lace detailing to make these panties pretty and perfect any time of day.

3 Lady In Lace Super Soft Nursing Nightgown Motherhood Available in sizes S-XL $24.49 $34.98 You’ll be feeling floral (and flirty) with this demure nursing nightgown from Motherhood Maternity. While it’s meant for breastfeeding, the gown, which is made from a jersey knit and cotton/modal/spandex blend, means you’ll have plenty of stretch to fit for your entire pregnancy.

4 Chic Coverage Pink & Mocha Seraphine Maternity & Nursing Bra Seraphine Available in sizes 32B - 38DD $29 $35 This beautiful bra from Seraphine will give you pretty in pink (and brown) vibes. The contrast lace trim blends with the soft pink of the bra, which is made from a soft, silky smooth microfiber fabric. The bra is adjustable and has discreet drop down clips for nursing once your baby is born.

5 6. Peek-A-Boo Perfection PinkBlush Navy Blue Floral Lace Trim Delivery/Nursing Maternity Robe PinkBlush Maternity Available in sizes S- XL $46 Sometimes, showing less skin can be super scintillating. The PinkBlush robe covers you up in all the right places, while still being pretty — and pretty sexy. The silky feeling robe is made from rayon and spandex, and features ¾ sleeves and an open front. What you choose to wear underneath (if anything at all) is up to you.

6 Figure Flaunter My Sweet Dreams Nightie Hot Milk Lingerie Available in band sizes 32-40, and cup sizes 32A-D $69.95 Sleepy time just got a whole lot sexier. This nightie from Hot Milk Lingerie can be worn during your pregnancy and even after your baby arrives. Comfy and cute, the nightie has plenty of pleating to get you through all your trimesters, and boasts wire-free, non-padded cup support.

7 Barely There Coverage Never Say Never Maternity Nightie Chemise Cosabella Available in sizes S - XL $52 $130.50 With its plunging neckline and all-over lace design, you’ll feel ready for a night of romance (or just a quickie) in this nightie. The sheer lace look will accentuate all of your curves while still giving you some coverage. Made in Italy, the chemise has clip on/clip off nursing straps, making breastfeeding a breeze. Your bump has never looked more beautiful.

8 Sexy Mama Mousse Brief Cake Maternity Available in sizes S - XL $25 If you’re looking for a pretty pair of undies that are an immediate mood enhancer, these are it. Although they’re adorable from the front with their lacey dotted mesh fabric, it’s the peek-a-boo sheer back that’s a sweet (and sexy) surprise.