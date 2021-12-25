From Cute To Sexy, You'll Love These Nursing Lingerie Options

When you’re in the thick of nursing, the words “feeling sexy” rarely come to mind. Something about being a human soda fountain to a tiny baby just doesn’t scream “I’m bringing sexy back.” But as it turns out, there are loads of really attractive nursing lingerie options that will perk you up even when 2 a.m. feedings have you feeding less than your best. With lovely lace, beautiful detailing, and hidden openings for easy access, these nursing lingerie options can be considered self-care.

Regardless of your size or stage of breastfeeding, you can find a nice option often with matching panties too. Or, if you want a stylish nightie that’s a little more dressed up, there’s that too.

Nursing may feel like a routine activity but what you’re wearing while doing it doesn’t have to. Shrug off those leggings and beat up tank top and step into a little something, well, extra. Even if you just throw it on for a special night out, knowing you have it in your bureau will provide a little pick me up when the days of nursing seem to be never ending. With these nursing lingerie options, you can reclaim your old self and consider the future when a good latch isn’t at the forefront of your mind.

1 A Floral Lace Wireless Nursing Bra Lace Wireless Nursing Bra Victoria's Secret Sizes 32B - 40F $49.50 SEE ON VICTORIA'S SECRET Believe it or not, Victoria’s Secret has gotten in on the maternity wear game. And come to find out its options are actually pretty lovely. This lace wireless nursing bra comes in 8 different design, some lace, some floral patterned. It’s built with a breathable pad since leaks can and will happen. Lace trims the strap to make it look extra feminine while a formed but wireless design keeps everything in place. Cups fold down for full breast access and reclip easily back into place. Naturally there are matching panties to go with each pattern as well.

2 A Wire-Free Lace Option Warrior Soft Cup Nursing Bra Hot Milk Lingerie Sizes 32B - 38K $59.99 SEE ON HOT MILK LINGERIE Hot Milk is a mom’s best friend when it comes to finding attractive lingerie options with nursing access. This wire-free nursing bra with available matching panties is the perfect example. To start, let’s talk functionality. Breastfeeding women’s boobs can literally change size before and after a feeding. Hot Milk gets that and that’s why they installed dual cup sizing, meaning the cup size changes as you change. Side sling drop downs allow for full access to the breast, but delicate lacing trimmings makes the bra beautiful.

3 A Nursing Nightgown A Maternity Nightgown BogemaMommyLingerie Etsy Sizes S - XL $44.74 SEE ON ETSY Pure organic cotton are words that will make any new mom smile. It’s likely what you’re already swaddling your baby in so why not swaddle yourself up in it too in this lovely and feminine nursing nightgown. Especially designed for lactating moms, the cups come unfastened in front, which makes breastfeeding a simple and enjoyable process. Elastic in the fabric ensures the gown keeps it shape no matter how many times you have to get up during the night. And the attractive cut means you don’t have to retire it after your baby has been weaned. It makes a lovely addition to your nightwear even after your baby days are over.

4 A Bold Nursing Lingerie Set Lark Maternity Nursing Bra Preggo Leggings Sizes S - 2XL $52 SEE ON PREGGO LEGGINGS It’s a known fact that the majority of nursing lingerie options only come in shades of black and nude. Which is a real shame. Often women feel like superheroes when they’re in the thick of nursing. Come on, they’re feeding a child and doing all their other business. That’s pretty powerful, right? So they should feel that power in their underpinnings too, which is why this gorgeous teal bra and panty set are so fun. The turquoise bra features maroon bows at the clavicle and shoulders. In fact, they hid the hidden nursing clips mom can easily open with one hand — a key when holding a hefty tot in the other. And the panties are low slung in order to accommodate a bump.

5 A Nursing Chemise Nursing Nightgown Kindred Bravely Sizes S - L $42.99 SEE ON KINDRED BRAVELY Love a nightie? When it comes to nursing lingerie you’ll actually enjoy, this Kindred Bravely Nursing Chemise should be top of your list. Attractive and functional contrasting lace and cotton make this a more dressed up look to wear during night time feedings. Empire waist cut, the top is a flirty lace design. Clip-down cups give shape and allow for quick access. But at the same time, a racerback adds additional support. The skirt is made of a soft cotton that you can curl up in. And the chemise is available in three different colors you can choose from.

6 A Molded Cup Lace Nursing Bra Truffles Lace Nursing Bra Cake Maternity Sizes 32B - 38G $60 SEE ON CAKE MATERNITY Want to show off your full postpartum cleavage? No problem with this Truffles Lace nursing bra from Cake Maternity. With a deep plunge and black lace, it does all kinds of favors for one’s decolletage. But at the same time, it has baby in mind. Snaps that sit parallel to the breast bone release the molded cup hook and eye so you can easily feed a baby, then pop the bra back into place. A flex wire provides support for those who don’t like wireless nursing bras. While the bra looks delicate, it can be hand washed and air dried after use.

7 A Raceback Lace Nursing Bra Racerback Lace Nursing Bra Oh La Lari Sizes XS - XL $38 $48 SEE ON OH LA LARI How’s this for an engineering marvel? The Ooh La La Nursing Bralette from Oh La Lari is a racerback. That means optimum support for full breasts but with a formal look, thanks to attractive lace design. But it also comes with the option to unclip the racerback should you need, another advancement in nursing lingerie options. Reviewers rave about its comfort, too. “The bralette is sexy and has great support” one customer wrote on the site. Sounds great right? So great you might want to buy two. No sweat, this bralette comes in nude and black.

8 A Wire-Free Padded Nursing Bra Lace Nursing Wirefree Padded Breastfeeding Bralette Amazon Sizes 32A - 40E $24.99 SEE ON AMAZON Available in 18 colors, MOMANDA’s wire-free nursing bralette might just be the best option for a mom who wants, well, options in her lingerie drawer. Made of lovely lace, the bra operates in the standard fashion with nursing hooks on each strap. In addition a thick back closure offers 3 hook and eyes for extra support as well. And it’s a steal at less than $25. So you really can stock up on an assortment of colors.

9 A Lace Nursing Lingerie Set Blush Lace Maternity Bralette Seraphine Sizes $15 $19 SEE ON SERAPHINE Who doesn’t want to be so put together that their bra and panties match every day. It’s a lofty goal, especially when you’re juggling the newborn phase, but it’s not out of reach. Seraphine makes a lovely Blush Lace Maternity bralette with panties also available to match. The combo is designed entirely with pregnant and postpartum people in mind. There’s a flexible fit, drop-cup nursing access, adjustable straps, and a long wide band that rests comfortable above a large belly. The panties are made to fit comfortably as well with extra stretch lace, and super soft micro cotton.

10 An Affordable Racerback Lace Nursing Bra Women's Nursing Lace Bralette Target Sizes XS - L $16.99 SEE ON TARGET Need a sophisticated lace bralette that’s also a work horse? Target has you covered. This nursing lingerie option comes in pink and black, has lovely wide lace straps, a lace stretch racerback design, and crossover access to pull the cup way easily. Unpadded and only lightly lined, this bra won’t add bulk to your bod. Instead, it will sit comfortably while adding a chic look to your ensemble. Best of all? It’s super affordable so you won’t feel like you’re spending a fortune on a garment you’ll likely retire in a few months time.

11 A 5-Piece Nursing Sleep Set Everly Gray 5-Piece Sleep Set Nordstrom Sizes XS - XL $72.99 $98 SEE ON NORDSTROM Lingerie is defined differently by every individual. Perhaps you see it as more of a two piece shorts sleep set in a sweet pattern. If that’s the case, you’re going to want to consider Everly Gray’s 5-piece set. This pack comes with everything a nursing mama needs: tank, shorts, robe, baby gown, and drawstring pouch. The tank offers is nursing capability with a stretch design. The floral shorts match the robe and are made out of a 95% rayon, 5% spandex fabric for extra comfort. And how fun that your baby will match your look in a cozy gown of the same design? Now that’s a pretty feast for any new kid on the block.

12 A Full Coverage Nursing Bra Perfect Coverage Contour Nursing Bra SOMA Sizes 32B - 40DDD $48 SEE ON SOMA For women with larger cup sizes, nursing can mean having to sort out finding even bigger bras, no easy task when you must keeping feeding a baby in mind. Luckily Soma understands with its Perfect Coverage Contour Nursing Bra. This bra is built with plush underwire for optimum comfort, two-ply ballet back for no-slip straps, an extended, padded hook-and-eye closure with 4 adjustments, and a full coverage design so no one feels like their flopping out. Multiple panty options to match are also available making this a great bra to buy if you want to have options for everyday.

13 A Sheer Lace Nursing Bra Sexy Mama Underwire Nursing Bra Nordstrom Sizes 34D - 40F $66 SEE ON NORDSTROM The name of this nursing bra really says it all: Sexy Mama. That’s what you are and you deserve to feel like it. Embrace that attitude with a bra that comes in an ivory hue and is entirely lace with no padding. Fashioned to be full coverage, it doesn’t come off as bulky thanks to intricate details like lace that runs across the straps. Perhaps the most attractive detail of all however, is the size range of this bra. It goes all the way to a 40F.

14 A Pretty Sleep Nursing Bra Pack Everly Grey Paisley 3-Pack Sleep Nursing Bras Nordstrom Sizes S - XL $48 SEE ON NORDSTROM You know what else need not look ugly? A sleep nursing bra. Yes, this counts as nursing lingerie too. If you want a pack of three that are as comfortable as they are attractive, check out Everly Grey’s nursing three pack. Available in Dusty Rose, Jungle Floral, Wild Flower, and Cloud Blue, the pretty design makes this a dream to put on. Built almost like a cropped tank top, the back provides more coverage than most. The straps are wide as well and the criss-cross front is a stretchy blend of 95% rayon, 5% spandex so you won’t be fussing with latches in the middle of the night. You can machine wash and line dry these bralettes too, so clean up is easy.

15 A Breastfeeding Bra & Underwear Set Breastfeeding Bra & Panty Set CrunchyLoveCo Etsy All Sizes $51.99 SEE ON ETSY Funky florals can cheer up any space, including your body. That’s the idea with this Etsy nursing bra and underwear set in bold rose pattern. Made of cotton jersey with some stretch, the bra has thick criss-cross straps in back a la a yoga top. And the matching undies that are low cut, again with a criss-cross design, to accommodate a pregnancy belly. Perhaps the best part of this set? It’s custom fit based on your personal measurements so you can reach out to the vendor, CrunchyLoveCo, to get just the right shape you need. That means you need to allow for some extra construction time or be prepared to pay a bit more for rush delivery. But worth it, no?

