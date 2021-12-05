Having the right bra can make breastfeeding an easier and more comfortable experience, which is why the best plus-size nursing bras offer shoulder, back, and breast support without putting too much pressure on your bust. And depending on your preference, you can choose between wire-free bras or styles with a flexible underwire for more structure.

When deciding between wireless or underwire styles, some nursing experts, like La Leche League International, recommend choosing wire-free bras while nursing because the firm structure of a bra can put pressure on enlarged breasts and may lead to blocked ducts and mastitis. However, if you want additional support, the Australian Breastfeeding Association recommends a bra with a flexible underwire that will adjust to your changing shape. If you go wire-free, you can look for an elastic underband, wide straps, or molded cups to provide support without adding excess pressure.

Given that your body and your breasts can change in size while you’re nursing, each of the picks below has adjustable straps and some stretch. It’s also worth keeping an eye out for a bra that comes with a back extender to help you stay comfortable as your body changes.

Finally, there are a few styles to choose from — including pull-on and hook-and-loop-closure options — so you can find the bra that’s most comfortable for you. All of the bras below have drop-down cups, but for added convenience, some nursing bras are also designed for hands-free pumping.

Scroll on for the best plus-size nursing bras in many sizes, including harder-to-find cup sizes up to M.

1 This Wire-Free Nursing Bra With A Shirred Bust Motherhood Maternity Clip Down Nursing Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon More than 4,000 reviewers gave this wire-free nursing bra a five-star rating. Made from a nylon-spandex blend, the bra is soft and stretchy, and it has a wide, ribbed band for support. The clip-down cups are lightly lined with removable padding, and there’s a hook-and-eye closure at the back. One positive review: “This is the first time I have had a bra that came with removable breast pads that I kept in. They haven’t folded or creased during the wash, or during use. The coverage is great and they are super comfortable.” Available sizes: 1X — 3X

2 This Satiny Nursing Bra In A Wide Range Of Sizes Goddess Keira Nursing Bra Amazon $49 See On Amazon The smooth polyester blend of this nursing bra has a satin-like shine and feel. In addition to its chic look, the wire-free bra offers excellent support thanks to the wide underband, inner frame, side boning, hook-and-eye closure, and four-part cup construction. Plus, the drop-down cups have one-handed squeeze release clasps for convenience. One positive review: “I was unsure of what to expect from an underwire free bra but I am very very happy with it. The bra is very comfortable, fits as measured, and provides excellent support.” Available sizes: 36DD — 46I

3 This Value 3-Pack Of Comfy Nursing Bras With Convertible Straps Angelhood Seamless Nursing Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This affordable three-pack of nursing bras is made from a nylon-spandex blend that’s comfortable and wire-free. Each bra has a ribbed, stretchy underband and removable, supportive cup pads. The drop-cups have one-hand clasps, and the bra has convertible straps, so you have a choice of how you’d like to be supported. The bras have hook-and-eye closures, and the pack also includes three bra extenders. One positive review: “I really like these! I didn’t even have to use the extenders [in order] to get a good fit which is really [impressive] because I ALWAYS have to use them when wearing bras. The straps don’t dig into my skin and I love the colors!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 This Nursing Bra With Flexible Underwire & Convertible Straps Playtex Foam Underwire Nursing Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon For extra support, the underwire of this nursing bra flexes as your body changes for a comfortable fit at any stage. The polyester-spandex bra has wide, supportive sides, a hook-and-eye closure, and convertible straps that can be worn two ways. The drop-down cups also have an inner side sling for additional support during nursing. One positive review: “After having our baby, the thick band is incredibly supportive! And the bra itself is very convenient to use for nursing. I ordered 2 more!” Available sizes: 34B/C — 42D/DD

5 A Nursing Bra That’s Also Designed For Pumping Momcozy Hands Free Pumping Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this nursing bra have one-step clasps for the drop-down cups, but it’s also designed for hands-free pumping. The bra will work with an array of breast pump brands, including Lansinoh, Philips Avent, Spectra, and Evenflo. It’s made from a cotton-spandex blend and has a hook-and-eye closure. One positive review: “I love how this bra lets me pump while breastfeeding, saving me so much time. I can pump and still have both hands free to cuddle with breastfeeding baby. It also is quite comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 An Underwire Nursing Bra In Lots Of Sizes HOTmilk Obsession Contour Nursing Bra Amazon $70 See On Amazon With a flexible wire, soft cups, and wide shoulder straps, this nursing bra is exceptionally supportive. The one-handed drop-down cups are made from microfiber, and the bra has a hook-and-eye closure with extenders so you can find the most comfortable fit. It also has elegant lace detailing, making it one of the most stylish nursing bras on the list. One positive review: “Love this Bra!!! It holds me well and has an extra set of hooks to compensate for weight loss/gain. Available sizes: 32F — 42H

7 A Supportive Nursing Bra With Extra-Wide Straps Leading Lady Nursing Wireless Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon This wire-free bra has cushioned, wide straps and lightly padded cups with an inner sling for support. It’s made from a soft, breathable cotton-spandex-nylon blend and has convenient, one-hand nursing clasps on the fold-over cups. The elastic underband offers additional support and has a hook-and-eye closure at the back. One positive review: “This became my go-to bra while nursing. The wider straps were comfortable on my shoulders and I needed that with the added weight of milk filled breasts. The bodice is supportive and back clasp easy to manipulate. The hooks were easy to disengage and re-clasp with one hand which makes things a whole lot easier.” Available sizes: 36B — 46DDD

