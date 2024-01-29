Whether you’re planning to stay in and binge a comfort show or you have a hot date night planned, Valentine’s Day is swiftly approaching. Now’s the time to make an appointment at your favorite salon and pick out the perfect Valentine’s Day nails to sport through the first half of February. Sure, you could stick with your usual OPI Funny Bunny and call it a day, but where’s the fun in that?

No matter what kind of nails you like to have — long with bold colors, short and neutral, or somewhere in between — there are so many amazing Valentine’s Day manicures on Instagram to browse through and get inspired. If you’re someone who always has French tips, consider getting them in a vibrant pink and red color scheme this month. Or go with some nail art hearts, whether they’re red and glittery or a more neutral hue to match your usual aesthetic.

And if you’re not one to usually get your nails done, don’t think you have to go all out or have long nails to make them look cute. Even the shortest nails can look extra cute this Valentine’s Day. Just browse through these pics for inspiration (and check out the nail artists’ IGs — there’s plenty more where these came from).

1 A bright, bold French mani View on Instagram That red? That pink?! Either one by itself would be a solid choice, but together they’re such a fun and vibrant Valentine’s Day take on French tips.

2 The coolest heart tips ever View on Instagram These heart nails almost look like comic book illustrations. The pastel color palette and matte finish are so fun — this is a must-try for anyone who loves bold nail looks.

3 It’s giving Mean Girls View on Instagram These Valentine’s Day nails are reminiscent of the Mean Girls Burn Book cover, no? The warm pink, glittery base looks so good with the red lips and light pink hearts hand-painted over top.

4 Red glittery hearts View on Instagram What screams Valentine’s Day louder than little red hearts painted with glitter polish? You could put these on any base color, but it’s especially fetching on this natural, milky pink. This nail art would look so good on short nails, too.

5 Valentine’s Day nails with attitude View on Instagram Listen, not everyone can be a pink lover. If you like your nails on the dark side, ask for baby pink and black paint with little heart designs (some broken, some not).

6 Seriously cheerful V-Day tips View on Instagram And on the opposite end of the spectrum, these are the happiest, most festive, bright pink Valentine’s Day nails ever. You could get them glossy, but the matte top coat kind of makes the whole thing, don’t you think?

7 A bubblegum pink mani View on Instagram It’s not Valentine’s Day without Xs and Os — the real thing, or a cute nod to the abbreviations. These nails are adorable and, again, would look just as good on shorter nails, too.

8 These short square Valentine’s Day nails View on Instagram Something about this set just looks so classic. It’s perfect for the girlies who always choose a red mani — just a couple accent nails will make your look more festive for a few weeks while still feeling like you.

9 A minimalist Valentine’s Day nail option View on Instagram If you’re someone who just doesn’t jive with having bright colors on their nails, this Valentine’s Day manicure is for you. The matte natural base perfects the nail without clashing with any of your clothes, and the tiny black hearts add a teensy bit of flair without being overwhelming.

10 Trendy patterned nails View on Instagram The cherries and checkerboards on this set pull in some of the patterns and motifs you’re probably seeing all over the place right now, but the hearts and the color scheme make these fall firmly into the category of V-Day nails.

11 Another on-theme example View on Instagram If you’re loving the mismatched nails, find a few inspo pics to take to your nail artist. This way, you can pick and choose your favorite patterns to combine into a custom look.

12 Abstract pink and red nails View on Instagram It’s safe to say 2023 was the year of the swirly abstract nail art, and if you love how it looks, don’t stop now. This Valentine’s Day version is so pretty, and you could choose any pink and red color scheme your heart desires.

13 Neutral heart nails View on Instagram These short, sweet, earth-toned nails are perfect for the gals who get tired of bright nails quickly but still want to feel a little festive for Valentine’s Day.

14 Sweet & simple polka dots View on Instagram Combine a few reds and pinks you like into this sweet polka dot pattern over a natural base color. If you have these colors on hand at home, you could easily recreate this look with a toothpick (and some patience) to dot the polish on.

15 All pink everything Bellacures Pink base, hot pink hearts, pink polka dots — if Barbie had Valentine’s Day nails, they’d look something like this.

So, what are you asking for at the salon this week? I’m leaning toward pink and red checkerboards, personally.