Whether you’re planning to stay in and binge a comfort show or you have a hot date night planned, Valentine’s Day is swiftly approaching. Now’s the time to make an appointment at your favorite salon and pick out the perfect Valentine’s Day nails to sport through the first half of February. Sure, you could stick with your usual OPI Funny Bunny and call it a day, but where’s the fun in that?
No matter what kind of nails you like to have — long with bold colors, short and neutral, or somewhere in between — there are so many amazing Valentine’s Day manicures on Instagram to browse through and get inspired. If you’re someone who always has French tips, consider getting them in a vibrant pink and red color scheme this month. Or go with some nail art hearts, whether they’re red and glittery or a more neutral hue to match your usual aesthetic.
And if you’re not one to usually get your nails done, don’t think you have to go all out or have long nails to make them look cute. Even the shortest nails can look extra cute this Valentine’s Day. Just browse through these pics for inspiration (and check out the nail artists’ IGs — there’s plenty more where these came from).
So, what are you asking for at the salon this week? I’m leaning toward pink and red checkerboards, personally.