My mom, like many of us, has never been terribly excited about Valentine's Day. She doesn't care about flowers or chocolates or any of the typical Valentine's Day chum. But as an English major and a former English teacher, poetry is her love language. I've narrowed down a whole lot of fluffy poems to create this lovely list of Valentine's Day poems for moms, because that's exactly what my mom will be happy to see in her mailbox this holiday — so long as it's attached to a good stack of photos of her grandkids.

Your own mom might not be the only person you're on the lookout for sweet Valentine's ideas for. Maybe you're on the hunt for a sentimental option for your wife or your kids' mother. Straying away from the traditional card and flowers combo can be a little daunting at first, but this list of poems offers quite a range that might speak to your unique relationship with the special mom in your life.

Whether you tuck a handwritten version of any of these poems into a bunch of flowers or tape them atop a heart-shaped box of chocolates, if your number one mom has a thing for poets, these these words are the sweetest gift she could receive on Valentine's Day.

“Childhood” by Kate Baer Show your mother you care about her with this gorgeous, deceptively simple poem from poet Kate Baer. The New York Times bestselling author writes about motherhood and womanhood in a voice that is clear and precise while drawing attention to modern struggles and joys of parenting, marriage, and just being alive. This poem sheds light on how the simplest things mothers do are often remembered as the most comforting. I do not remember being born or how I knew my mother’s face. Only that we woke to the sound of pots banging against the stove, knowing she would be downstairs.

“The Raincoat” by Ada Limón This stunning poem by Ada Limón so effortlessly captures all the small things mothers do because they love their children, without thanks or acknowledgment. Everyone can relate to the line: I saw a mom take her raincoat off// and give it to her young daughter when// a storm took over the afternoon, and if you’re a mom yourself, you may find yourself tearful with recognition here. When the doctor suggested surgery and a brace for all my youngest years, my parents scrambled to take me to massage therapy, deep tissue work, osteopathy, and soon my crooked spine unspooled a bit, I could breathe again, and move more in a body unclouded by pain. My mom would tell me to sing songs to her the whole forty-five minute drive to Middle Two Rock Road and forty- five minutes back from physical therapy. She’d say, even my voice sounded unfettered by my spine afterward. So I sang and sang, because I thought she liked it. I never asked her what she gave up to drive me, or how her day was before this chore. Today, at her age, I was driving myself home from yet another spine appointment, singing along to some maudlin but solid song on the radio, and I saw a mom take her raincoat off and give it to her young daughter when a storm took over the afternoon. My god, I thought, my whole life I’ve been under her raincoat thinking it was somehow a marvel that I never got wet.

"A Mother's Love" By Helen Steiner Rice If you've ever wondered who is behind all those greeting card poems, look no further than poet Helen Steiner Rice. In fact, according to the Helen Steiner Rice Foundation website, her first books were compilations of poems she wrote and mailed her own friends and family. Until I became a mom, I really didn't understand the depth of my mom's love for me, and how darn patient she has been with me over all these years. Good grief, have I been a brat on more than one occasion! "A Mother's Love" by Helen Steiner Rice captures the enigmatic quality of a mother's love, perfect for Valentine's Day. It goes like this: A Mother's love is something that no on can explain, It is made of deep devotion and of sacrifice and pain, It is endless and unselfish and enduring come what may For nothing can destroy it or take that love away . . . It is patient and forgiving when all others are forsaking, And it never fails or falters even though the heart is breaking . . . It believes beyond believing when the world around condemns, And it glows with all the beauty of the rarest, brightest gems . . . It is far beyond defining, it defies all explanation, And it still remains a secret like the mysteries of creation . . . A many splendoured miracle man cannot understand And another wondrous evidence of God's tender guiding hand.

"To My Mother" By Robert Louis Stevenson As moms, we all know in our hearts that we should appreciate the little moments with small children scurrying around, but sometimes it takes a poet like Robert Louis Stevenson to put that feeling into words. Stevenson was a Scottish author and prolific world traveler, as explained by the website dedicated to his memory. He crammed many words and adventures into his 44 years, and his life is one worth learning more about — perhaps alongside your mom! You too, my mother, read my rhymes For love of unforgotten times, And you may chance to hear once more The little feet along the floor.

"Mother, A Cradle To Hold Me" By Maya Angelou Steve Exum/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images What woman (or man, for that matter) doesn't love a poem by the legendary Maya Angelou? If you imagine her melodic voice as you read the first two stanzas of her poem "Mother, a Cradle to Hold Me", it's even more moving. If your mom is a Maya Angelou fan as well, you could pick up a copy of Mom & Me & Mom, the story of Angelou's relationship with her mother, which was as complex as many of our own relationships with our mothers are. It is true I was created in you. It is also true That you were created for me. I owned your voice. It was shaped and tuned to soothe me. Your arms were molded Into a cradle to hold me, to rock me. The scent of your body was the air Perfumed for me to breathe. Mother, During those early, dearest days I did not dream that you had A large life which included me, For I had a life Which was only you.

"Mother O' Mine" By Rudyard Kipling Does your mother have a flair for the dramatic? How about this poem, "Mother O' Mine", by Rudyard Kipling. The author, who penned The Jungle Book, which we all know and love from the Disney animated version, describes the love he knows his mother has for him, in the most declarative language. Can't you picture him standing on top of a hill, shouting to the rooftops about his mother o'mine? If I were hanged on the highest hill, Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine! I know whose love would follow me still, Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine! If I were drowned in the deepest sea, Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine! I know whose tears would come down to me, Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine! If I were damned of body and soul, I know whose prayers would make me whole, Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

"Lessons From Mumma" By Rupi Kaur Rupi Kaur isn't only a New York Times best-selling poet, she also illustrates her own books with simple line drawings. If you are on the look-out for a gift to help your kids make their mom, this is a sweet option. Set them up with a few black markers and white paper, and ask them to draw their mom (or a heart, if you have even smaller kids), in the style that Kaur uses. Slip in a printed copy of her poem "Lessons From Mumma" from her second collection of poems, The Sun and Her Flowers. When it came to listening My mother taught me silence If you are drowning their voice with your Show will you hear them she asked Shen it came to speaking She said do it with commitment Every word you say Is your own responsibility When it came to being She said be tender and tough at once You need to be vulnerable to live fully But rough enough to survive it all When it came to choosing She asked me to be thankful For the choices I had that She never had the privilege of making

"Another Poem For Mothers" By Erin Belieu All of what I learned about poetry came from my high school English class, but what immediately strikes you when you read "Another Poem for Mothers" by Erin Belieu is the imagery. She perfectly describes the reassuring quality of a mom when she writes of her mother's hands: Mother, I’m trying to write a poem to you—which is how most poems to mothers must begin—or, What I’ve wanted to say, Mother...but we as children of mothers, even when mothers ourselves, cannot bear our poems to them. Poems to mothers make us feel little again. How to describe that world that mothers spin and consume and trap and love us in, that spreads for years and men and miles? Those particular hands that could smooth anything: butter on bread, cool sheets or weather. It’s the wonder of them, good or bad, those mother-hands that pet

"Mother" By Lola Ridge One day, when I'm old and crotchety, I hope my children remember me as Irish poet Lola Ridge describes, "less an image in my mind than a luster." Born in Dublin in the late 1800's, Ridge grew up in mining towns in New Zealand and Australia before immigrating to the United States and becoming an activist on the topics of race, class and gender issues. She was an advocate for women’s rights, gay rights, and the rights of immigrants, according to Poets.org, so her poetry would be an awesome gift for a mom who cares about those causes. Your love was like moonlight turning harsh things to beauty, so that little wry souls reflecting each other obliquely as in cracked mirrors . . . beheld in your luminous spirit their own reflection, transfigured as in a shining stream, and loved you for what they are not. You are less an image in my mind than a luster I see you in gleams pale as star-light on a gray wall . . . evanescent as the reflection of a white swan shimmering in broken water.

"Sonnets Are Full Of Love, And This My Tome" By Christina Rossetti Most of us know Christina Rossetti's work because she penned The Christmas Carol, but you'll probably enjoy this sonnet dedicated to her mother. Increasingly known as one of the major Victorian poets, Rossetti's words about her first love will surely touch your mother's heart. Sonnets are full of love, and this my tome Has many sonnets: so here now shall be One sonnet more, a love sonnet, from me To her whose heart is my heart's quiet home, To my first Love, my Mother, on whose knee I learnt love-lore that is not troublesome; Whose service is my special dignity, And she my loadstar while I go and come And so because you love me, and because I love you, Mother, I have woven a wreath Of rhymes wherewith to crown your honored name: In you not fourscore years can dim the flame Of love, whose blessed glow transcends the laws Of time and change and mortal life and death.

Whether your mom or mother-in-law is a poetry fan or you’re looking to express your love for your mom on Valentine’s Day but words aren’t coming easy, a poem that relays your feelings is always a thoughtful gift. You could even consider buying a poetry book with a bookmark on the poem you want her to read.