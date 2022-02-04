You’ve probably heard your child squeal over Squishmallows. The loveable stuffed animals are, as the name suggests, round and squishy and come in 800 different animal iterations. If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for kids that goes beyond sugar, look no further. These darling stuffies are the perfect gift. And there are plenty to choose from. In fact, these 10 Valentine’s Day Squishmallows are an ideal way to say I love you on Cupid’s big day.
Whatever your child’s favorite creature is, be it domesticated or mythical, there’s likely a Squishmallow to match. To add a little Valentine’s Day element, these Squishmallows come with an additional signifier. In some cases that’s a heart or two on their chests, in others, a little message like “I’d Cross Oceans 4U” is embroidered across the belly.
Sure, you could ply your kiddo with Valentine’s candy, but isn’t that what they expect? Surprise them with a cuddly snuggly Valentine’s Squishmallow they can hang onto long after the holiday is over. But beware. This special gift might just trigger a Squishmallow obsession (if they have not already fallen victim to it). Fortunately, the brand has plenty loads of inventory so you can supply your Squishmallow fiend with plenty more throughout the year.
Share the squishy, cozy love this year by selecting a Valentine’s Day Squishmallow for your little love. It will likely become their favorite.