For once, you’re feeling like you’re ahead of the Christmas gift game. You’ve gotten every present purchased (and woot, wrapped, too), all before the big day. You finally feel like you can take a big breather and actually enjoy the holidays, when your child informs you that they don’t want anything from their first list, and now hand you a note with all the new toys, gizmos, and gadgets that they really want. So you can either be a Grinch, or go to the store to get the new stuff. But if you’re heading out, you’ll need to know Walmart’s Christmas Eve hours for 2022 so you don’t wind up on the naughty list.

Is Walmart open on Christmas Eve 2022?

No matter how much planning you do, you just may find yourself in a store of some sort on December 24. It might be to grab a dozen eggs for a Christmas morning French toast, or a last-minute gift for a family who needs some extra help this holiday. Luckily, Walmart is indeed open on Christmas Eve in 2022. In fact, Walmart’s Christmas Eve 2022 store hours aren’t too shabby, since the store will be open until 8:00 p.m. It can vary depending on location, so as always, call ahead so you can make it inside before the gates come down.

Is Walmart open on Christmas Day 2022?

There’s not a whole heck of a lot that can cause you to leave the cozy comfort of your home on Christmas morning — except being down to the last diaper and Baby decides to have a blowout after breakfast. But whether you need to head out to the store for baby essentials, batteries (or even a break from the fam), you’ll need to find another store to satisfy your needs. Why? Well, Walmart’s Christmas Day 2022 store hours are nonexistent because Walmart is closed on December 25. If you can hold on for just one more day, you’ll be in luck because Walmart will be open again bright and early starting at 6:00 a.m. on December 26.

Hopefully, your holiday plans will go, you know, to plan. But if they don’t and you need to dash to a store, Walmart will be open on Christmas Eve to help make the holiday elfin amazing.