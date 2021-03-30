Walmart is a lot of people’s one-stop-shop when it comes to holiday preparation. You’ve got the grocery store to pick up your food, the candy and toy sections for gifts, and of course the clothing and shoe sections for special attire. And Easter Sunday is definitely included. But if you’re worried about forgetting something in the lead-up to the holiday, you’ll need to know if Walmart is open on Easter Sunday?

Thankfully, Walmart is indeed open on Easter Sunday per Good Housekeeping. Easter this year is going to fall on April 4, and Walmart's hours will be from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

When lives feel like they’re spiraling out of control and holidays and get-togethers are so different, Walmart is the constant. On that note, however, be sure to wear your mask if you plan on going to Walmart on Easter Sunday or anytime. You can also take advantage of Walmart offering curb-side pick up all over the United States. So if you need to grab another pair of tights, a basket, more egg dye, or even an Easter Sunday ham, you can do so safely and at a distance. Be sure to check your local Walmart's website, however, because there may be limited availability here.

The store also offers free two-day shipping, so if you know you want to avoid the crowds, try and get your order in this week for Easter gifts, candy, baskets, and more.

While I'd rather be anywhere else other than Walmart on Easter Sunday, thankfully they'll be open just in case I forget some important Easter Sunday essentials — even if said "essentials" include more wine and Cadbury eggs for myself.