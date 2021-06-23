The thrill of fireworks on the 4th of July is a classic American pastime, but for dogs it might be more of a nightmare. Loud noises, violent flashes of light, and a whole lot of hootin’ and hollerin’ may sound like a good time to your family, but could set off all kinds of anxiety in your pup. So what’s a pet owner to do? Plenty. Dr. Marcus Dela Cruz, DVM, a veterinarian at Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic, says there are lots of things you can give to your dog to manage its anxiety on the 4th of July.
But first you might be asking, why go to the trouble to give a dog an anxiety-reducer? Consider that “animal control officials across the country report a 30% increase in lost pets each year between July 4th and 6th,” according to PetAmberAlert. That’s a scary statistic and one pet owners can’t ignore as the Independence holiday approaches. Especially when you consider that 19 percent of the time loud noises are what causes pets to vanish, the ASPCA reports.
Is there a way to enjoy the fireworks displays and protect your pet? Or at the very least keep them calm throughout the evening displays? Dr. Dela Cruz and Dr. Danielle Debrincat, emergency veterinarian at the Veterinary Emergency Group in Denver, have some some suggestions.
You might be wondering about CBD products. Due to legal issues, there has yet to be much funding into research on how CBD can help pets, Dr. Dela Cruz says. “CBD was not used as nor is it meant to be a sole therapy for these pets. To my knowledge, there are no studies that have proven or suggest that CBD helps with anxiety,” he says.
The good news is, if none of the above remedies help your anxious dog, vets are always there to help find an alternative means of relief. Now is the time to consult your vet and come up with a plan to help your dog deal with its fireworks anxiety before the holiday arrives.