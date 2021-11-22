Does your family leave out cookies and milk for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve? The tradition started in the 1930s, according to The History Channel, as a way to show a little love to Santa for bringing presents to your family and keep him fueled up for his trip around the globe.

So, when you’re deciding what kind of cookies to leave out for St. Nick this year, you’re probably wondering what cookies are Santa’s favorite. The North Pole Times, one of the region’s only local news sources, once reported that Santa’s favorite dessert was a chocolate chip oatmeal cookie, and published a recipe as well. As Delish reported, chocolate chip cookies are the most common kind left out for Santa Claus each year, so adding some oatmeal might set your plate apart.

Santa Claus rarely does interviews, but his other half, Mrs. Claus, once told Parade what the big guy’s top 10 favorite cookies are. “He travels the world eating cookies! But if I must, his favorites (in no particular order) are generally the classics,” she said.

The list went something like this:

Chocolate chip cookies

Gingerbread cookies

Linzer cookies

Jam thumbprint cookies

Snickerdoodles

Snowball cookies

Sugar cookies

Anise cookies

Peanut butter cookies

Oatmeal raisin cookies

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

Mrs. Claus’ list of Santa’s favorite cookies definitely proves he’s a world traveler. Anise cookies, which have a licorice flavor, are popular in Italy, while Linzer cookies originated in Austria. Snowballs and jam thumbprints are a little more time intensive to make but oh so festive, and sugar and gingerbread cookies make the best canvases to add your own decorations.

No matter what kind of cookies you decide to make, and whether they’re made from scratch or slice-and-bake, he’s sure to enjoy them as long as they’re made with love.