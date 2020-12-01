Parenting
Here’s What It’s Like to Have Children With The Same Zodiac Sign, According To Astrologers
Knowing more about your children's astrological signs could be the key to peace in your universe.
One minute, your kids can be sweet and loving towards each other — and the next, it’s like watching an MMA fight unfolding right before your very eyes. Sure, their personalities can play an important role into how their relationship works, but what about their astrological signs? And what is it like to have children with the same zodiac sign?
From Leo to Libra, or Scorpio to Sagittarius, there are so many astrological signs that your children could potentially have. So when two or more siblings share the same one, it could be both amazing — and challenging. “It can be especially beneficial if siblings share the same astrological sign, or even within the same element, such as fire, water, earth, and air,” astrologer Sarah James Carter tells Romper in an email. “Children very much express themselves in an astrologically stereotypical way, and having that companion that understands them, sees them, and can tread through the childhood waters together will be an added benefit.”
“We can attest that sharing a star sign with a sibling can be a wonderful thing!” professional astrologers (and identical twins) Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, tell Romper in an email. “It might even be easier for parents to navigate that since their kids may share similar tastes and interests, since the Sun sign rules the personality of their kids.” To gain a greater insight into the similarities that siblings with the same signs share, you might want to read up about their sign element (either fire, air, water, or earth) to see how they’ll relate to each other, as well as to the rest of the family.
But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows when your both your kids are an Aquarius, for example. (And on the flip side, if you thought that having children with opposite signs might help “balance things out,” think again.) “Siblings born with polar signs (ex: Aries/Libra) can be quite the toss up — either completely complementary as their ‘other half’ or they can butt heads entirely,” says Carter. “I think having multiple siblings across the elements would bring another flavor to the house and make way to pick up qualities that may not come naturally to each.”
Here’s how siblings with the same zodiac sign can love, laugh, play (and yes, sometimes squabble) together.
For the most part, siblings who are born under the same sign or element will probably be pretty compatible, and possess an innate understanding of each other. But no matter what signs your children share (or don’t share), it doesn’t hurt to find out what their birth chart can you about them. That way, you can have a deeper astrological understanding of your kiddos, and help them to have a relationship with their siblings that was written in the stars.