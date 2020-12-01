One minute, your kids can be sweet and loving towards each other — and the next, it’s like watching an MMA fight unfolding right before your very eyes. Sure, their personalities can play an important role into how their relationship works, but what about their astrological signs? And what is it like to have children with the same zodiac sign?

From Leo to Libra, or Scorpio to Sagittarius, there are so many astrological signs that your children could potentially have. So when two or more siblings share the same one, it could be both amazing — and challenging. “It can be especially beneficial if siblings share the same astrological sign, or even within the same element, such as fire, water, earth, and air,” astrologer Sarah James Carter tells Romper in an email. “Children very much express themselves in an astrologically stereotypical way, and having that companion that understands them, sees them, and can tread through the childhood waters together will be an added benefit.”

“We can attest that sharing a star sign with a sibling can be a wonderful thing!” professional astrologers (and identical twins) Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, tell Romper in an email. “It might even be easier for parents to navigate that since their kids may share similar tastes and interests, since the Sun sign rules the personality of their kids.” To gain a greater insight into the similarities that siblings with the same signs share, you might want to read up about their sign element (either fire, air, water, or earth) to see how they’ll relate to each other, as well as to the rest of the family.

But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows when your both your kids are an Aquarius, for example. (And on the flip side, if you thought that having children with opposite signs might help “balance things out,” think again.) “Siblings born with polar signs (ex: Aries/Libra) can be quite the toss up — either completely complementary as their ‘other half’ or they can butt heads entirely,” says Carter. “I think having multiple siblings across the elements would bring another flavor to the house and make way to pick up qualities that may not come naturally to each.”

Here’s how siblings with the same zodiac sign can love, laugh, play (and yes, sometimes squabble) together.

1 Fire Signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) Iuliia Isaieva/Moment/Getty Images Siblings who share a fire sign are natural-born leaders. That means you can expect a lot of sparks to fly, especially if a brother or sister is told to take a non-leadership role. “Fire sign kids will play well together as long as they both have a game that they can lead,” say the AstroTwins. So focus on games that tote team-building and working together, like building blocks, where everyone is equal.

2 Air Signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) Mr. Chanchai Phetdikhai / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images “Air children can be little chatter boxes, the social butterflies of daycare, with a ravenous curiosity,” says Carter. That’s why it’s important that they feel heard, and that their voices (and feelings) don’t get drowned out by that of a bossy big brother or sister. While they might be happiest in a group setting, ensure that your air sign children have time to be autonomous, too. The AstroTwins agree, stating: “Air sign kids should be encouraged to develop independent social lives to explore their own personalities.”

3 Water Signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) martinedoucet/E+/Getty Images If you have a small scorpion, cute little crab, or a fishie at home, be prepared for big emotions. “Two water children, for example, such as Cancer and Pisces, are extra-sensitive, highly empathic children,” says Carter. “While that can be quite a handful to handle as a parent, as the child it would be comforting and familiar to share the same sensitivities and emotional wave.” Since they can be the most sensitive signs of the zodiac, you’ll want to make sure that these “intuitive, old souls” get extra love and attention, according to the AstroTwins,

4 Earth Signs (Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo) dmphoto/E+/Getty Images Sure, they might be stubborn, but siblings who share an earth sign are often quite dependable. “These are your diligent, routine-addict children that are just ‘easy’ despite their hard-headedness at times,” says Carter. Earth sign sibs have a sense of community and connection, and often like to be together. “Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn do well when building things together, whether a Lego set or a tree fort,” say the AstroTwins. “And these mini manifestors could make a killing at their lemonade stand!”

For the most part, siblings who are born under the same sign or element will probably be pretty compatible, and possess an innate understanding of each other. But no matter what signs your children share (or don’t share), it doesn’t hurt to find out what their birth chart can you about them. That way, you can have a deeper astrological understanding of your kiddos, and help them to have a relationship with their siblings that was written in the stars.