The best thing about sending a text on Valentine’s Day is that it can be funny, sentimental, cheesy, or a combination, depending on who you send it to. Especially for people who you might not see on the actual day or take the time to buy a card or gift for, a text is a quick and easy way to let someone know you care. From your spouse to your BFF or your parents, knowing what to text on Valentine’s Day really depends on what type of vibe you’re going for.

For your sibling, you might want to text something quirky and weird, but to your mom, you want something sweet and sappy. You can send a fun text to your teenager on Valentine’s Day that doubles as a reminder to get out of bed at a reasonable hour or show grandma some love. The great thing is that on Valentine’s Day, you can be as sentimental (or not) as you want to be.

You can always tack a simple “Happy Valentine’s Day!” to the end of your message or insert a heart-eyes emoji, but here are some ideas for texts you can send on Valentine’s Day to anyone who holds a special place in your heart.

Valentine’s Texts To Send To Your Spouse

Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever Valentine!

You have my whole heart.

It’s been [#] years, and you still steal my heart every day.

Let’s put the kids to bed early tonight...

In my wildest dreams, I could have never imagined a love like ours.

I’m so ready to spoil you today.

There’s no better Valentine than a forever Valentine.

Growing old with you is a dream come true.

Thank you for the gift I bought myself! Love you forever!

My love for you is endless.

Before you, I never liked Valentine’s Day. I’m so glad we have a reason to celebrate today.

Want to skip dinner tonight and go straight to dessert?

I wake up each day thankful for you, and today I’m glad to celebrate us.

Valentine’s Day Texts To Send To A Romantic Partner

Thank you for being my sweetheart.

I think you’re sexy every day, but especially today.

So happy that you’re mine.

I love our adventures and can’t wait to make more memories together.

I couldn’t dream of a better partner than you.

I’m so proud of the couple that we are.

Today seems like a great day to make out all day!

Your love gives me something to smile about.

You’re the Jim to my Pam. [Or, use any other famous couple.]

Get ready for a fun night tonight!

I want you today, tomorrow, and every day.

I’m so glad we found each other.

fotostorm/E+/Getty Images

Texts To Send To Your BFF On Valentine’s Day

Celebrating our friendship today and every day!

Wishing you a fun day filled with love.

I hope you feel so loved and appreciated today!

Thank you for being such an amazing friend.

Happy Valentine’s Day to one of my absolute favorite people — You!

Cheers to a Happy Valentine’s Day!

Wanna hit up Walgreens tomorrow when the candy is half off?

I hope you get to eat lots of chocolate today!

You deserve all of the happiness in the world, my friend.

Valentine’s Day Texts To Send To Your Parents

I am grateful for you today and always.

I hope you feel really loved today... because you are!

Thanks for all that you do to make my life happier.

Happy Valentine’s Day, you silly love birds!

You’ve always been great parents, and I’m so happy you’re mine.

Without you, there would be no me. Thanks for being awesome parents!

Sent you a special Valentine’s package in the mail. I hope you enjoy today!

If I was still in grade school, I would make you a heart-shaped card out of construction paper.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the couple who showed me what true love looks like.

Sending you both big hugs for Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Texts To Send Your Siblings

Sending you lots of love today and today only.

You’ll always be my annoying little brother, but I still hope you have a Happy Valentine’s Day!

Don’t forget to wish mom a Happy V-Day.

Yes, I’ll still claim you as a sibling, but only because it’s Valentine’s Day.

As you might recall, my favorite candy is Snickers. You’re welcome.

Hoping that your Valentine’s Day is filled with lots of love!

Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m so happy to be related to you.

Valentine’s Day Texts To Send Your Kids