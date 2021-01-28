When it's time to share how you feel about someone, you may be a quote person, or someone who finds joy in writing song lyrics to express your love. But whatever you find the most fitting, what to write in a Valentine's Day card definitely varies from person to person — from the recipient to the person giving the card. Sometimes you can't find the exact words to say to your loved ones, and a quote, song lyric, or poem will come in handy. If you really want to stand out, you could include a sketch or a doodle, a light-humored joke, or even a recipe that you particularly love. The sky's the limit when it comes to telling people you love them. And remember, according to Daniel Tiger, "Making something is one way to say, 'I love you.'"

For Him

“You still make me laugh like crazy. That’s true love.” — Unknown

“Being us is the best thing I’ll ever be.” — Unknown

“At the heart of it all, we’re friends. I love that. I love you.” — Unknown

"Take my hand, take my whole life, too, for I can't help falling in love with you." – Elvis Presley

“Love our life. Love all the things we are together.” — Unknown

"I hope you don't mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you're in the world." — Elton John

"I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you." — Ben Folds

"But I ... I love it when you read to me, and you, you can read me anything." — The Magnetic Fields

For Her

“Self-love is one of the greatest kinds of love out there. So treat yourself with kindness (and a lot of chocolate) today.”

“There are so many wonderful reasons I love calling you Valentine.” — Unknown

“Your kindness, your strength, the way you look at me with so much love… this is why you’re my Valentine.” — Unknown

"Man, oh, man, you're my best friend. I scream it to the nothingness. There ain't nothing that I need. Home, let me come home, home is wherever I'm with you." — Edward Sharpe

"And where was I before the day that I first saw your lovely face? Now I see it everyday and I know that I am ... the luckiest." — Ben Folds

"I love you and I like you." — Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt

For Your Child(ren)

“U R 2 Cute!”

“Hope your day is filled with fun and your mouth is filled with chocolate!”

“You’re my forever love and I’m so grateful.” – Unknown

"I could make up a song to say 'I love you, I care.' And I would sing right along, 'Cause I love you, I care. 'Cause making something is one way to say 'I love you.' I could even bake a special cake, 'Cause I love you, I really love you. And even if it got smushed, I'd still love it 'cause it was from you. 'Cause making something is one way to say, 'Oh, I love you.'" – Fred Rogers

“Sweet treats on Valentine’s Day help us remember to be sweet to each other. And you’re one of the sweetest kids ever!” — Unknown

"My love for you is taller than the sky and wider than the galaxy." – Unknown

“[Child], I hope you’re feeling really loved today. You are!”

"There are many ways to say I love you. Just by being there when things are sad and scary. Just by being there, being there. Being there to say, I love you." — Fred Rogers

"You are the best thing I've done with my life." – Unknown

"Butterflies have wings, so they can fly. Fish have gills, so they can swim. Bunnies have four legs, so they can run. I have a heart, so I can love you." – Unknown

"Wherever you go, my love is with you." — Unknown

"It's you I like, not the clothes you wear, not the way you do your hair, but it's you I like. It's you I like, every part of you, your skin, your thoughts, your feelings, whether old or new, it's you I like." — Fred Rogers

Aleksandr Zubkov/Moment/Getty Images

For A Sibling

“Here’s to a Valentine’s Day filled with good wine, good food and especially good friends like you.” — Unknown

“Hope your day is filled with reminders of how much you’re loved.” — Unknown

“Happy Valentine’s to one of my favorite people. Ever.” — Unknown

“There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother.” — Terri Guillemets

“Brother and sister, together as friends, ready to face whatever life sends. Joy and laughter or tears and strife, holding hands tightly as we dance through life.” — Suzie Huitt

“Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” — James Patterson

“Will you be wine? I love ya merlots.” — Unknown

“To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confident… it is to have a soulmate for life.” — Victoria Secunda

“Brothers and sisters separated by distance, joined by love.” — Chuck Danes

For A Grandparent

“You make me laugh. You make me think. You make me really glad you're [my/my child's] grandparent.” — Unknown

“Hope your day is filled with reminders of how much you’re loved.” — Unknown

“A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.” — Unknown

“Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child’s growth as vitamins.” — Joyce Allston

“You are the sun, Grandma, you are the sun in my life.” — Kitty Tsui

“Grandparents are the best kind of grownups.” — Unknown

“Grandparents hold our tiny hands for just a little while, but our hearts forever.” — Unknown

More Valentine's Day Card Message Ideas