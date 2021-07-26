Ride In Style With These Wheelchair Halloween Costumes

Every child deserves to have a ghoulishly good time on Halloween. But for kids who are in wheelchairs, sometimes it can be harder for them to show off their costume creativity. And that’s when turning the wheelchair into the costume can make the night even more frighteningly fun. These wheelchair costumes can transform your child into a pirate, a firefighter, a princess — or the superhero that they already are.
Sure, you could string some lights around your child’s wheelchair to make it festive (and, woot, easier to spot on a dark All Hallow’s Eve). Thing is, you can find a wheelchair costume that complements the costume your kiddo is already wearing. In that way, your child will totally be the star of the trick-or-treating set… and possibly collect the most candy.
So get ready to roll right into Halloween with these cool wheelchair costumes that put your child in the driver’s seat.
When your child is in a wheelchair, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t convert their chair into part of their costume. And with costumes this awesome, your child will have the best time, whether it’s trick-or-treating, going to a Halloween party, or being with friends and family. You’ll see that their costume-covered wheelchair just might be the most magical part of Halloween after all.