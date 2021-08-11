I used to be one of those people who got irritated with the people who got excited when stores would put Christmas decorations out in October — until I realized that I was just as irritating as the Christmas people about being excited when Halloween decorations came out in August. There’s an “Au” in August and Autumn, which means it’s finally here, in my Halloween and fall-obsessed brain. If you’re like me, you may be wondering when Spirit Halloween stores are coming back, because it cannot come soon enough to be honest. And now, I have changed my tune thanks to living through a pandemic and decided I should stop being a curmudgeon and just let people enjoy things, d*mmit.

According to the official Spirit Halloween website, the physical stores will be opening in “early August 2021,” but as far as a set date and number, that wasn’t available. The website does note, however, that you can find them “online 24/7, 365 days a year” at SpiritHalloween.com.

In an attempt to get a set date, I reached out to a customer service rep on the Spirit Halloween website and was told they “didn’t know of an exact date,” so you’ll probably have to call the Spirit Halloween store near you to get exact information because they’ll vary by store.

But lucky you if you live in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, because apparently their flagship store is already open, according to a Yahoo! Finance article.

MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

"While 2020 was a challenging year, our fans and enthusiasts everywhere made sure Halloween happened. Now we're back and bringing Halloween to life like never before," said Steven Silverstein, Spirit Halloween CEO in the article quoting the press release. "We love the creativity, excitement, and all-out passion our fans showcase 365 days a year, and look forward to welcoming them to this special celebration as we usher in the 2021 season."

So while it looks like in-person stores should be opening this year in early August, we don’t know exactly what day in early August that may be. So just be sure to locate the store near you and give them a ring. Soon we'll be buying up all the Halloween decor, costumes, games, and animatronics we can to celebrate the spooky season all year long.