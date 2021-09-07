I don’t need to tell anyone who is passionate about spooky season that it’s time to dust off their broomsticks and start decorating. You’re already there. (Franky, so am I.) But more casual connoisseurs of all things pumpkin clad and creepy are waiting in the wings, and wondering: When does Big Lots put out their Halloween stuff?

Anyone who loves a good deal knows it’s the best place to get Halloween decor at prices that won’t break the bank, and spellbinding supplies on their shelves is a definite signal to get ready for the season.

When Will Halloween Decor Hit Big Lots Shelves?

I am happy to report a bit of welcomed rapport for anyone who has been patiently waiting for the day when Halloween items arrive on Big Lots shelves. A Big Lots team member has confirmed to Romper that you can officially fill your cart full of frighteningly good deals in store right now.

It’s time, witches. This is not a drill. Grab a PSL and let your scarf-clad self go wild.

Shop Big Lots 2021 Halloween Selection

Until you’re able to take a stroll through your local store, you can browse an array of Halloween products available from Big Lots stores online. If it seems like Halloween is coming at you in full force for 2021, that’s because it totally is. Big Lots has a stellar selection of Halloween party supplies, home decor, outdoor decorations, and more ready and waiting for shoppers to scoop up — and some it it is already on sale.

If you shop at Big Lots regularly, you know that the items on their shelves change frequently. One day they might have a stack of cinnamon-scented broomsticks on sale, but the next time you pop in, they’re gone. Such is life when you want big savings though, right?

Here’s a quick tip: If you want to see what your store has before you head over, select the filter for in-store or curbside pickup on the Big Lots website. This way, you’ll only see the Halloween items that your store has in stock at that exact moment. You also won’t be as disappointed seeing it online as you would if you drove all the way there to get an adorable Oogie Boogie LED decoration only to find out that your store is completely sold out.

Another great reason to scour the Big Lots website ahead of a run to the store is that if you see a hauntingly great deal on spooky decor, you can just order it right then and there. Big Lots offers free standard shipping on orders over $59, so you can save big on everything you need for the Halloween season and get it shipped straight to your door, ready to deck your haunted halls.

Whether you choose to shop in store or online at Big Lots, they’ve got everything you need to get your ghoul on this holiday season.