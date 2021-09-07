Wary from the back-to-school shuffle, the last thing my exhausted self needs is to scramble to make Halloween holiday magic happen at the last minute. As the fall season begins to creep up on parents everywhere, the time to buy a costume, stock up on candy, and make all the plans is officially here. BJ’s puts out their Halloween stuff right around this time each year and a bulk haul of candy corn, pumpkin-shaped cookies, and spooky decor is exactly what I need right now.

When Will Halloween Products Be In BJ’s Stores?

Most BJ’s Wholesale locations currently have a small selection of Halloween items available within their stores, a company representative tells Romper by phone. What they have in stock right now consists of mostly Halloween candy and snacks, but they do have a few decor items out as well. They expect their selection to grow in the coming weeks as the holiday approaches.

One easy way to see if something that you want is available before you make the trip is to select your local store on the BJ’s website and click the filter on the lefthand sidebar for free pickup. This will show you what’s already in stock at that particular store.

Browse BJ’s 2021 Halloween Selection Online

Though their selection in store isn’t fully formed just yet, there is still plenty of time to stock up before you absolutely have to deck your haunted halls. BJ’s is a one-stop-shop for everything you might need to make this year’s Halloween celebration the best one yet. Throughout the 2021 season, they’ll have costumes for the whole family, giant bags of candy, home decor, outdoor decorations, and more ghoulish goods both in stores and online.

From giant inflatables to fill your front yard to ghostly gear to decorate your mantle or porch, there are plenty of fun and festive Halloween options to choose from at BJ’s.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you plan to throw a monster mash bash, you can find Halloween party supplies from tablecloths to themed plates, cups, and napkins, as well as a supersized snack selection at BJ’s. Their website even features a handful of Halloween-themed recipes on their website with terrifying treats to help you plan a perfectly petrifying party menu.

Even if you’ll be staying home this Halloween, you can still find everything you need for a fun night in at BJ’s. You can stock up on snacks to enjoy with your family, candy to set out for trick-or-treaters, and even an edible haunted house decorating kit to build with your kids.

No matter what your plans are for the Halloween season, you can find great deals on the spookiest snacks, supplies, and seasonal decor at your local BJ’s store and online. Happy Haunting!