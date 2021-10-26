PSA: You Can Already Fill Your Home With Disney's Holiday Decor

Maybe it’s to do with so many great holiday cartoons, or the fact that the Magic Kingdom is a go-to holiday destination, but either way, the Disney Store makes for some evergreen, super festive Christmas gifts. Perhaps you have one in your area shopping center and are eager to start picking out great Christmas presents.

For some families it might be a collectible Mickey ornament they add to the tree each year. Or maybe you’re surprising your fam with a trip to Disney World and want to give them a teaser gift, like a set of Christmas-themed mouse ears. That’s not to mention the fun Disney-themed decor items either. You can announce your love of all things Disney with a Mickey Mouse wreath! Let’s be honest, anything with Mickey on it is going to win big points in most households.

So, you’re probably wondering, when does Disney put out Christmas and holiday 2021 merchandise?

When does Disney put out Christmas and Holiday 2021 Merchandise?

Good news, holiday items have already hit shelves. While the number of products might be subject to Disney store location or shipping delays, a store manager tells Romper that right now you’ll find ornaments and Christmas pajamas on the floor.

Don’t have a Disney store nearby or prefer to shop online? More good news: shopdisney.com has rolled out their Christmas 2021 merchandise as well. However, it might not all match what you’ll find in stores.

A representative from ShopDisney tells Romper that “As our website ShopDisney.com and The Disney Store are separate entities, we cannot confirm whether the same items in store will be available on our website.”

No bother. You’ll find great items in both places. For instance, online you can snag a Pluto Holiday Plaid Flannel shirt for your dog. Or a Tinker Bell light-up tree topper. There are matching family PJs available too that can be personalized with each family member’s name in embroidery across from the front pocket.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

So go ahead and get a head start shopping at either Disney stores or ShopDisney.com for all of your Mouseketeering needs this holiday season.