Decorating your home for the holidays is one of the sweetest ways to start celebrating the season. By the time Santa Claus gets ready to come to town, though, your budget might be more of a Grinch than anything else. You can score some inexpensive items at Dollar Tree that will make your home look fa-la-la-la fabulous for the holidays. So that’s why knowing when Dollar Tree puts out their Christmas and holiday stuff in 2022, from Christmas ornaments for the tree to festive wrapping paper for gifts, to can help you and your family have a holly jolly Christmas. The best part: You can jump on your sleigh and start shopping now.

When will Christmas and holiday décor hit Dollar Tree shelves?

All it takes is one stroll through Dollar Tree to see that the Halloween and Thanksgiving merch is making room for all the cool new Christmas and holiday décor. That’s right, you can start buying your decorations, bakeware, Christmas crafting supplies, even your ornaments as we speak.

As they say, there’s no place like home for the holidays. So if you prefer a virtual cart to one that you need to really wheel around a store, you can go online and find many affordable items there as well. The site is full of things you never knew you needed until now, like Red Plastic Santa’s Sleigh Shaped Bins, or Christmas House Plastic Santa Belt Buckets, ideal for storing small toys, and both perfectly priced at $1.25. And when it comes to gift bags, it’s a wrap at Dollar Tree, where you can snag wrapping paper, Christmas paper cookie boxes, and tissue paper.

But when it’s décor that you’re after, Dollar Tree definitely is on the nice list. If your door is looking a little drab, you can purchase a wreath that can either be hung up as is, or decorated if you’re a DIYer. What you will find, though, are so many hanging signs in various styles that you can hang on doors, windows, walls — or all of the above.

If your tree needs a little zhuzhing, ornaments abound at Dollar Tree. You can find traditional ornaments, such as silver sleigh bells or classic red balls or snowflakes. And if you’re looking to get a larger pack of ornaments, you can find a 12-count of mixed ones. But you just might fall in love with these Christmas House Santa Ornaments featuring a Black Santa, Mrs. Claus, an angel, and a sweet elf.

When you’re wishing to create your own winter wonderland (but inside your home, that is), you can start by snagging this online-only Winter Wonderland Fairy Garden Set. The limited-edition set comes with fairy houses, doors, accessories, and figurines, and retails for $26.25, which is cheaper than if you bought the pieces individually.

Thanks to Dollar Tree’s deals on Christmas and holiday décor, you’ll be ready to sleigh the holiday with your family even before Halloween is here. Because at the end of the day, there’s snow place like home.