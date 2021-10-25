While I’m a firm believer in not skipping Halloween or Thanksgiving, I am pretty excited to say that The Home Depot already has their holiday stuff out and ready for purchase. Yes, you’re one-stop shop for all items, from real and artificial Christmas trees to giant inflatables, is already stocking the shelves with joy.

The Home Depot’s website offers a pretty cool category section for you to choose what holiday “look” you’d like your home to have — whether it’s a classic entryway, cozy living room, elegant front yard, or all of the above. You can even have what they call a “festive front yard” with those giant blow-up decorations. Though if you bought this amazing Ursula Airblown Halloween Inflatable for Halloween then you’ll definitely need to keep her up and just put a Santa hat on her or have her sitting by the Airblown Dr. Seuss Fuzzy Plush Grinch on your lawn.

The sky’s the limit for holiday decor at The Home Depot, y’all. They literally have everything that you could possibly want or need, except maybe Santa Claus himself. There are both artificial and real Christmas trees, string lights, icicle lights, net lights, novelty lights, light projectors, inflatables, yard decor, outdoor Christmas trees, garland, candles, figurines, stockings, window and wall decor, gift wrap, Christmas plants, Christmas villages, ornaments, tree toppers, and more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

So if you’re ready — and let’s be honest, if you’re looking up whether or not The Home Depot put out holiday stuff yet, you’re ready — hop online for some socially distanced shopping or grab your mask and head to the store to buy all the holiday decor you need. The Home Depot’s definitely got you covered already, and they’re ready to welcome you back.