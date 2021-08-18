It is officially time to shop for spooky season, and my Halloween-loving heart could not be happier. I desperately need to fill my yard with inflatables and want to know exactly when Home Depot will put their Halloween stuff out in stores. Sure, I could just order something online, but the sight of Home Depot’s Halloween aisle in its full glory would do wonders for my frazzled back-to-school brain right about now.

When Does Halloween Stuff Hit Home Depot Shelves?

While online shopping for all things haunted and harvest-themed is already in full swing, there is just nothing like roaming Home Depot’s lumber-scented aisles in search of the perfect pumpkin-shaped lawn ornament. I may stop in for the tools I need to to fix my leaky sink, but I stay for the giant animatronic clown display that will scare the pants off every kid in the neighborhood.

Fortunately, shoppers can expect to see 2021 Halloween products in stores by late August, according to a media representative for The Home Depot.

Shop Home Depot Halloween Home Decor Online Now

Any day now, the time to run amuck (Amuck! Amuck!) through the Halloween aisle at Home Depot will be upon us. But, if you just can’t wait, there are plenty of tricks and treats to browse on Home Depot’s website.

For the 2021 Halloween season, Home Depot has an incredible line up of ghostly garb for your porch, towering inflatables, and some of the downright creepiest home accents you can imagine. It’s the perfect place to stock up on decorations for the perfect Halloween party or just deck your yard out in gloriously ghoulish fashion.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

We just moved into a new home, and I’m personally on the lookout for an inflatable that is the perfect mix of creepy, cool, and fun for my kids to enjoy now that we have a big enough front yard to hold such things. This 10-foot-tall inflatable version of the Ghostbusters Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Home Depot might just be exactly that.

The Home Depot not only has a frighteningly large collection of outdoor Halloween decor, but they also have plenty of indoor decor to deck all of your halls with fall goodness. From tabletop decor like candle holders, lanterns, and succulents, to Halloween window decorations and doormats that work both inside and out.

You can also find everything you need to throw the perfect Halloween bash this October at Home Depot. Whether you’re looking for spooky decor that will creep out your friends or cheerful pumpkin-themed accessories to delight your kiddos, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Halloween will be here faster than you can say “boo!” Don’t wait to shop for the spookiest season of all and decorate your home with all that The Home Depot has to offer this fall. It’s the stuff Halloween dreams (and nightmares) are made of.