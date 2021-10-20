Reason #947 To Go To HomeGoods: Their Holiday Lineup

Sure, we’re not even finished eating Halloween candy, but that doesn’t mean you can’t begin looking to the future and gearing up for the winter holidays. Whether you want to outdo your outdoor display this December, or just want to get a jump on some decor deals, there’s a simple solution to your shopping situation: HomeGoods. The retailer is the place to go for deals on great decorative items for the holiday season and beyond.

And, are you sitting down? Good news. HomeGoods has already put many holiday products on their floors. The quantity of holiday products will vary from store to store depending on shipping routes, but HomeGoods customer service center tells Romper that each store gets as many as five deliveries a week, meaning that if you’re only seeing a handful of holiday items today, rest assured more are on the way.

No judgement if waiting a week or two sounds next to impossible. If you’re itching to start your holiday shop right this very second, there’s even more good news. HomeGoods just launched its own website and it’s filled with holiday products you can get your hands on right now.

Think seasonal Polish glass ornaments, snowman tumblers, holiday plaid aprons, and Christmas table toppers like festive runners. Just hit Add To Cart, and you’ll be ready to deck your home’s halls in no time.

Of course, shopping in stores is always more fun. So plan to do your recognizance online in advance, then head to your area HomeGoods to get, well, the holiday goodies you need to make your house as cozy and cheerful as all the Christmas tunes we’re about to hear now through January.