Now's The Time To Get Your Holiday DIY On At Joann

If you’re a DIY-er, crafter, or fabulous seamstress, you likely already know that Joann is a great store to also find holiday decor items. Sure, it’s known for its notions and fabric, but it also sells loads of seasonal holiday products. But, dare we ask, has Joann’s put out holiday stuff yet?

Answer: Yes, indeed, they have. While you’re headed in for some fabric to craft your kids’ Christmas concert ensembles, also take a look at the holiday items Joann sells. Currently, a Joann manager tells Romper, the store has put ornaments and greenery out for shoppers. But as we inch closer to the holiday season, more products are expected as deliveries arrive.

You can take a peek of what will become available in store at Joann’s website which has an entire section dedicated entirely to Christmas. There are dozens (yes dozens) of artificial tree options, faux snow-dusted pine garlands, kid craft ornament kits, laser wood cut Santa sleigh ornaments, Hanukkah kitchen towels, Kwanzaa candle kits, and every possible holiday fabric you could think of.

Whether you want pre-made holiday stuff or something you can create on your own, this do it yourself paradise likely has what you’re looking for.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

And no matter what your family celebrates, Joann has the tools you need to make the season special. You can make it a family affair too, but teaching your kids how to do traditional holiday crafts using supplies you bought at Joann’s. So really you’re knocking two things off the list when you shop there: holiday stuff and stuff to make the holidays bright.