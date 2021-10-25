Lowe’s is not just the place you can pick up tools, home appliances, and plants for the garden. The retail store also gives us another spot to grab cool holiday decorations like outdoor inflatables for the yard, Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, and even fun pathway markers.

What is known today as one of the largest retail stores started as a small hardware store in 1946. But even before that, it was a general store founded by L.S. Lowe’s in 1921 and called Lowe’s North Wilkesboro Hardware in North Carolina. Over a couple of decades, the company was passed to family members, one of which saw the rise in need for construction after WWII, so he decided to restructure the store’s aim to home improvement.

Since then, the home improvement oasis has become a national chain and expanded on the products you can find, including being able to grab something Christmasy.

But before you can deck the halls, you need to know when Lowe’s puts out their holiday items.

When Does Lowe’s Put Out Holiday Decorations?

Sure, the Thanksgiving turkeys haven’t been purchased yet, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to feel the holly and start planning exactly how you want your holiday ambiance to flow.

And Lowe’s is already prepared for early shoppers.

“We put our holiday items out on September 24,” a member of Lowe’s headquarters office tells Romper. “We couldn’t sell them before the 24th of September, so they are definitely out now.”

A Lowe’s retail member confirms that holiday items are currently available on the floor at her store. “We already have our Christmas stuff out. It’s been out for a couple of weeks now.”

They have a wide range of products, from the large tree you’re eager to put up to the smallest trinkets and knick-knacks. Lowe’s even has a special section for holiday decorations under $15, so every purchase doesn’t have to break the bank or cut too deep into your wallet. And if you see something special online that isn’t at your local store, Lowe’s can make it happen.

“Some items are in stores, and some are for delivery and shipping only. But if you order, they can be shipped to the store in three to five days,” the headquarters representative says.

Go ahead and let out that holiday spirit you’ve been suppressing all year!