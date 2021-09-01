Here's When You Can Get Halloween Stuff At Lowe's

Maybe it’s the start of September, or the fact that kids are heading back to school that makes you automatically feel like the seasons are starting to switch. And when you begin putting away swimsuits and summer toys, and start replacing them with pumpkin spice candles and sweaters, then you know that fall isn’t too far away. So if you’re looking around your home and thinking that it needs a more autumnal aesthetic, you might be asking yourself: When does Lowe’s put out Halloween stuff?

Well, if you haven’t hit up your local Lowe’s for some paint or home improvement products lately, you need to head there ASAP, because Halloween décor is already on the shelves — and flying off faster than a witch on a broomstick. “Lowe’s began rolling out Halloween décor in-stores and on Lowes.com in August,” Jordan Paschal, a Lowe’s spokesperson, tells Romper exclusively.

But what exactly will you find when you grab a wagon and start strolling through the aisles at Lowe’s? A lot of scarily good stuff, including everything from Halloween string lights to decorate both indoors and outside, along with wreaths and garland, too. But it’s really the inflatables that Lowe’s is known for, and they’re definitely not disappointing this year with their selection of lighted blowups that will put anyone in a spooktacular mood. The Disney 3.12 foot Lighted The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Yard Decoration is new for 2021, and is a frighteningly fast way to decorate your digs. It features the characters from the hit movie that are all lit up with mini lights. The scene stealer is a cinch to set up — and take down, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

And as a way to welcome little ghouls and goblins to your home, you can proudly display this 13-inch Pumpkin Sculpture, a Lowe’s exclusive. The teal pumpkin alerts trick or treaters that you are doling out non-food treats, which will be safe for kiddos who might have food allergies.

You can never have too many lights come Halloween, and Lowe’s has a 300ct LED Color Changing Reel that will keep your home insanely illuminated. For starters, it has 93.75 feet of lights that you can use to outline your front door, or even use inside as part of your Halloween décor, alternating between vibrant colors like orange and purple.

But if you think that you can wait a while until it’s officially October to start buying up Halloween stuff at Lowe’s, think again. “Items will be available throughout the holiday, subject to availability,” says Paschal. “If customers can’t find exactly what they are looking for in-store, we encourage them to shop online at Lowes.com for even more options.” So on your next trip to Lowe’s pick up a pair of pliers, precious Halloween pet costumes (yes, Lowe’s sells those, too!), and get some frighteningly fun décor that will get everyone ready for Halloween — and that’s no trick.