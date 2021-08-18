If you’re the kind of person who breaks out the Jack-O-Lanterns, faux skeletons, and giant plush spiders on Sept. 1, you’re in luck. Not only does Michaels already have their Halloween crafting and décor items up online, but stores nationwide are starting to put them on shelves already too. So, grab your ghoulfriends and bring a snack, because it’s time to shop and there’s a lot to see.

When Does Michaels Put Out Their Halloween Stuff?

While Michaels hasn’t announced one specific date when all of their locations will have Halloween merchandise in stores, many of them are already receiving shipments and putting the tricks and treats on display as they come in. So, if you’re a spooky season enthusiast (or if calling you an enthusiast is putting it lightly), it’s worth calling or stopping by your favorite Michael’s to see what they have in stock and when more might arrive.

Michaels Halloween Decorations Are Already Online

Until they have every last item on the shelves, it’s perfectly acceptable to lust over the Halloween products online. They also have some festive inspo up on their IG account in case you want to see how it all comes together.

For the DIY lovers, Michaels has tons of Halloween craft items and floral picks to create your own arrangements and wreaths. There are plenty of ceramic and wooden crafts you can paint as you please, and even haunted house advent calendars you can decorate and fill as a family.

Of course, the store is also known for their *chef’s kiss* incredible Halloween home décor. Whether you need wall art, tabletop pumpkins, lights, or an entire Halloween tree, Michaels has you covered. Fans of the Spooky Town Collection should definitely check out all the new buildings and figurines available this season.

If you want to bring the Halloween spirit outdoors, Michaels has plenty of outdoor decorations to choose from as well. Their wreaths and garlands range from adorable to creepy and everything in between, and come in all sorts of color schemes to match the look you have in mind. The scary hand wreath hangers are a personal favorite you don’t see just anywhere.