Here's When Party City’s Halloween Stuff Will Appear On Shelves

Time to figure out your costume.

by Jessica Booth

For fans of the spookiest season, it’s never too early to start shopping for Halloween. Whether you want to find the perfect decor for transforming your home into a haunted house or you want to get a jump on your costume, the time to start hunting for Halloween stuff is now (and always). Fortunately, stores like Party City are making it easy to get your Halloween fix even in the middle of the summer. One of the best places to find Halloween decor, party supplies, and costumes, Party City has already started rolling out their October 31st best, so if you want to start shopping for Halloween stuff at Party City, you absolutely can.

Does Party City have Halloween stuff for sale right now?

Some Party City locations have already started selling Halloween stuff, like costumes and some decor, in stores — we spotted some costumes on sale in stores in New York this past weekend. But the bulk of the store’s Halloween items can be found online right now. There’s a lot to look at: New Halloween costumes made for the 2022 season, spooky outdoor decor to transform your yard, and decor themes to start planning the most fun Halloween party.

How to buy Party City’s Halloween decor right now

Here’s a look at some of the new costumes for this upcoming Halloween.

Kids Shadow Ninja Costume
Party City
Dress your kid up in a super sneaky ninja costume. This one is affordable and comes with everything you need.
Meowscles Muscle Costume for Kids
Party City
Fans of Fortnite will love this cute Meowscles costume.
Red Among Us Costume
Party City
Gamers will appreciate this super unique costume. Inspired by the online game Among Us, this will definitely make a statement.
Love, Diana Princess Costume for Kids
Party City
Any little kid who watches Love, Diana will want this adorable princess costume.
Adult Plague Doctor
Party City
Is it too soon to dress like a doctor from the plague? Probably not.

When it comes to Halloween decor, Party City really has it all. Their outdoor items are so fun and will help turn your yard into the spookiest spot on the block.

Creepy Zombie Girl Fabric & Plastic Hanging Decoration
Party City
This small hanging doll is super creepy and would look great hanging from a tree or even your patio.
Spider Webs Cling Decal
Party City
These inexpensive spider web decals will transform your windows within minutes.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Luminary Bags
Party City
Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas can use these luminary bags to light the way to their front door.
Mini Friendly Witch Decoration
Party City
This tiny witch decoration is just right for Halloween but isn’t too spooky, so it’s great for kids who scare easily.
Classic Halloween Signs
Party City
We love these cute signs that will come in handy on October 31st.

It’s easy to get into the Halloween spirit when stores like Party City exist. Start buying now, and you’ll be all set to go in September or October when you start decorating.