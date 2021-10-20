My personal Christmas decor style is cozy and classic. One glance around my living room will fill your eyes with red and green plaid throw pillows, holly berries across the mantle, and twinkling white lights on the tree — basically the exact same aesthetic as a Pottery Barn showroom in December. But when does Pottery Barn put out their holiday stuff, exactly? I tend to decorate the first weekend in November (I know it’s controversial, OK?) and need to know when I can officially shop for new swag.

When Will Holiday Decor Be On Pottery Barn Shelves?

Pottery Barn stores traditionally transition from their fall decor selection to holiday stock slowly throughout the months of October and November. A representative from my local store in Houston, Texas tells me by phone that they already have a “very small selection” of Christmas items out right now, but expect to fully transform their store into a winter wonderland post-Halloween. What you’ll find in-store before then really just depends on which location you shop.

Other than picking up the phone to call, one quick way to see which holiday items are currently available at your local Pottery Barn is on their website. Simply click the “pickup in store” option on the lefthand sidebar on the holiday products page and make sure your local store is selected. This will filter your search results to show you what’s already in stock at that particular store.

Shop Pottery Barn’s 2021 Holiday Selection Online

Despite their full stock not being out in most stores at the moment, you can shop all of Pottery Barn’s holiday home decor online right now. Whether you’re looking for stockings to hang by the chimney with care, holiday mugs to serve cider in, or a new set of Santa sheets, Pottery Barn’s selection offers everything you need to deck your halls in the most beautiful way this holiday season.

Shopping for seasonal goods at Pottery Barn almost feels like a Christmas-themed version of the book If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, but in the best possible way. I want a gorgeous platter to serve grandma’s sugar cookies on, but of course that means I need a new table runner to go underneath. If I get the table runner with the cute forest gnomes on it, I’ll need the tea towels to match. And so on and so forth, until I give Pottery Barn all of my money.

No matter which part of your home you want to spruce up with some seasonal cheer, you can likely find exactly what you need at Pottery Barn. From the kitchen to the bathroom, and even outdoors, whether you’re shopping in stores or online this season, their 2021 selection is filled with everything you need to get your home ready for the holidays.