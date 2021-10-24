Fall is amazing. The gorgeously gold autumn leaves and the excitement of costumed kids on Halloween night are hard to beat, but my heart is beyond ready for the holly jolly feelings that arrive after October is through. All I want is to deck my halls with all things glittery and tinsel-covered. If decorating for Christmas is also at the top of your to-do list and you’re wondering when Target will put out their holiday stuff, their shelves will be filled before you know it.

When Will Holiday Decor Hit Target Shelves?

Traditionally, Target stocks their stores with the bulk of their holiday offerings immediately following Halloween, but some stores already have a few items on shelves for people who want to beat the early-November rush. For example, my own local store already has a selection of inflatables set up in their outdoor and patio section. (I may or may not have my eye on this adorable polar bear decoration.) Some stores also have lots of twinkle lights and tree toppers already in stock, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Target’s Christmas selection for 2021 includes an assortment of holiday home goods from exclusive Target brands you know and love like Threshold and Wondershop, as well as new items from designer collections including Opalhouse with Jungalow, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, and Sugar Paper for Target. Many holiday items are already available to shop online, with full offerings available both in stores and on Target.com starting Nov. 1, according to a Target media representative.

Shop Target Holiday Decor Online Now

Seasonal shoppers should start to see more festive items pop up in stores soon, but if you (like me) can’t wait that long, the selection of holiday stuff already available online from Target does not disappoint. Whether you’ve already got your tree up and can’t wait to trim it, or you’re shopping early to avoid potential shipping delays, you can find plenty of inspiration online at Target now.

From gorgeous garland and fun wrapping paper to stunning stockings you’ll absolutely want to hang with care, Target’s 2021 holiday selection has everything you need to make your season merry and bright.

No matter which area of your home you want to decorate for the season, there is plenty to choose from online at Target. The holidays will be here before you know it, so there’s no time like the present (pun intended) to make your list and check it twice.

You may have to wait a bit for store shelves to be fully stocked, but rest assured that when it’s finally time to shop in-person, you can fa-la-la in love with all things red, green, and joyous.