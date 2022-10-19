It’s about that time to start adding to your collection of Christmas decor items. We are in the “ber” months, which means soon it will be November and December and time for some holiday cheer in the form of wreaths, lights, Christmas trees, and of course, inflatable lawn decorations. And as you’re heading to Target for your weekly Target run, you may be hoping to find aisle of Christmas ornaments, lights, trees, and other holiday decor. But when does Target put out Christmas stuff? It’s probably sooner than you think.

When will Christmas and holiday stuff hit the shelves at Target?

Timing usually varies by region, but loyal Target shoppers know that normally as soon as Halloween is over, it’s time for all the holiday decor items to hit the shelves. And sometimes if you’re lucky, you’ll find some leftover fall decor to decorate for Thanksgiving, too, if that’s your jam. But thankfully, there are some items you can grab at Target online if you need to satisfy that holiday cheer itch.

Shop Target Christmas decor now

Target has everyone’s favorite Christmas decor from the Wondershop available online now. And every home needs some twinkle for the holidays. These inexpensive twinkle lights are perfection, and for only $3, you can buy multiple strands to place throughout your home.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Need to upgrade your stocking situation for this year or perhaps you got a new family member? Whether that new family member has fur, or is of the human variety, Target’s got you covered with their monogrammed stockings. Nothing looks cozier for the holidays than some stockings hung with care over the fireplace.

The Target Wondershop always has really cute and inexpensive ornaments for the holidays every year, and this year is no different. There are literally hundreds to choose from, but I’m partial to the donut ornament because it’s my son’s favorite dessert. Plus Target’s felt ornaments are awesome for families with younger children — less shattering on the floor for those curious hands.

If you can’t wait for November 1, check out all the holiday decor Target has to offer online now. You’ll find ornaments, trees, lights, and everything you’ll need to make your home a winter wonderland.