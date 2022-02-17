If you started shopping for your kid’s Easter outfit on New Year’s Eve, I see you. In fact, I am you. After a ridiculously busy holiday season and what seems like a never-ending winter, I am waiting for the warmth and beauty of spring with open arms. It’s almost time to break out your pastel-hued dresses, bunny-shaped cookie jars, and floral everything. Easter Sunday isn’t until late April this year, but I’m already ready to make a Target run to shop for new decor. So, when exactly does Target put out Easter stuff? It’s actually (and thankfully) sooner than you think.

When will Easter decor hit Target shelves?

Historically, Easter decor at Target arrives shortly after Valentine’s Day. They have to make room on their shelves, after all, and you have to buy candy at a ridiculous discount. If you’ve shopped in store at Target recently, you may have already noticed that their store associates are busy transitioning from everything red, pink, and heart-covered for Valentine’s Day into a spring oasis.

Yes, spring has sprung at Target and with it comes everything you need to fill your home with bunnies, tulips, and egg-shaped trinkets ahead of Easter. At my local store, the Dollar Spot is already filled with adorable Easter basket toys for kids and some cute Easter-themed home decor items. A Target representative confirmed by phone that most stores are working to get their full Easter displays up and running with more Easter items are arriving daily ahead of the holiday.

Shop Target Easter Decor & More Online Now

If you’re in the mood to plan out your family’s Easter celebration early this year, Target has everything you need to get the ball (egg?) rolling. If your local store isn’t totally stocked yet, there are plenty of baskets, candy, and pre-filled eggs to choose from online to help give your kids the best egg hunt ever in 2022. Plus, ordering early can help you avoid potential shipping delays and crowded stores as time marches on toward April 17.

Also at Target, you can find some of the most adorable and affordable Easter decor to transform your space into a bright, springtime haven. From bunny-covered kitchen towels (peep that fluffy cotton tail!) to a throw pillow decorated with pastel eggs, there’s plenty of Easter decor inspiration online at Target to get you ready to celebrate the season. You can even get your whole neighborhood egg-cited for the holiday with a 4-foot-tall inflatable Easter display for your front yard.

While your kids are waiting patiently for the Easter Bunny to make an appearance, hop on over to your local Target or browse online to stock up on fake grass, chocolate bunnies, and stuffed chicks ahead of the holiday.