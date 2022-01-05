Here's When Target Puts Out Their Valentine's Day Stuff In 2022

If you’re the type to take down your tree before the New Year hits, then you may be wanting to fill your house with some fresh festive decor. For those of us who are more into pink than the reds, greens, and silvers of the holiday season, you may be wondering when Target puts out their Valentine’s Day stuff. Read on, because Cupid will be flying through the aisles before you know it.

When Will Valentine’s Day Decor Hit Target Shelves?

If you’ve been to Target recently (maybe to score some deals on leftover Christmas items or return some misses) then you probably noticed that Valentine’s Day stuff has quietly crept into the store. The customer service representative I spoke with confirmed that while there is no official date as of now, all of the Valentine’s Day stuff will be on shelves by the end of January. So after those plastic champagne glasses and 2022 party sunglasses clear the dollar section, you can expect plenty of hearts and Cupids’ bows to take its place.

But if you just can’t wait, there are tons of cute Valentine’s Day decor items available right now on Target’s website.

Shop Target Valentine’s Day Decor & More Online Now

If you like to transition right from Christmas and New Year’s decor into Valentine’s Day, then Target has your back (as usual). Time seems to be simultaneously flying and creeping by, but before you know it, Valentine’s Day will come and go, so you might as well make the most of your decor while you can. And really who can resist a plush peanut butter and jelly holding hands? Not I. Or maybe a set of Valentine’s Day gnomes is more your speed.

When you’re going through the pages and pages of amazingly cute Valentine’s Day decor on Target’s website, don’t forget that some of it is actually sold and shipped through Target Plus partners like The Lakeside Collection or C&F home (whereas other brands like The Spritz or Threshold you will find in stores). That means, lucky you, there’s more online than you’d find in any store. Now good luck choosing just a few things.

And while you’re stocking up on Cupid-approved decor, don’t forget that Target is also a great place to get Valentine’s Day pajamas for the whole family, plus candy and last-minute Valentine’s Day cards for your kids’ class (because it’s too easy to forget, especially because Valentine’s Day is a Monday this year).