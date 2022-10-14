The scent of pumpkin spice might still be in the air, the leaves on the trees are a glorious golden yellow, and creepy characters may have yet come knocking on your door for tricks or treats. But that’s not stopping anyone from mentally fast forwarding to the holiday season and dreaming of a white Christmas. In order to celebrate in style, though, you’ll need to know when Walmart puts out Christmas and holiday 2022 products, from food to lights to decorations. Thankfully, your wait might already be over.

When will Christmas and holiday stuff hit Walmart shelves?

If you head to Walmart to stock up on some last-minute bulk buy candy for Halloween, you might be surprised to see that the seasonal section in the store is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. “We can confirm that stores are set with décor, so customers are currently able to shop holiday products,” a spokesperson for Walmart confirmed exclusively to Romper. And with the holidays (eek) just a few weeks away, there’s no time like the present to start shopping.

Shop Walmart Christmas and holiday décor online now

But let’s say you can’t jingle all the way to Walmart right now. That shouldn’t stop you, though, from having a looksie online at all the beautiful ways you can deck your halls in time for the holidays.

For example, Walmart has a bunch of fun inflatables that you can use to spread some good cheer around your neighborhood — and make the outside of your home feel festive, too. Some, in fact, are just $16.88, like the Scottish Highlander Cow in Santa Hat, the Holiday Time 3.5 Foot Alligator (complete with a Santa cap), or this traditional Holiday Time 4-foot tall Gingerbread Boy that you’ll want to take a bite out of… but shouldn’t, because he’ll deflate.

You might be tempted to start taking out your tree and other trimmings to see what’s survived another year — and what might need to be replaced. If you’re looking for new ornaments to welcome St. Nick, he might approve of these Holiday Time Set of 6 Santa Heads with Fur Trim hat hanging decorations, which will give your tree a timeless look.

When it comes to decorative pillows, you might be of the mindset that you can never have too many of them. A simple two-sided plaid cotton Noel pillow from My Texas House is easy to match with your other holiday décor — and it’s machine washable, too.

Walmart has an awesome assortment of indoor and outdoor décor to make your holiday merry and bright. You may want to start adding some items to your cart now, since you just might be walking in a winter wonderland before you know it.