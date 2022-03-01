I don’t know about you, but I am so ready for the warmth and growth of spring. Normally I am a hardcore winter gal, but I’m ready for some pastels and bunnies. Even though Easter Sunday isn’t until late April this year, if you’re like me and ready to hop on over to Walmart for some spring decor — and of course Easter baskets, Easter decor, and Easter candy goodness — you’re probably wondering when Walmart’s Easter aisles will be ready for you to come and comb through for those low low prices. So exactly when does Walmart put out Easter stuff? It’s sooner than you think.

When Will Easter Stuff Be Available at Walmart?

Thankfully, it looks like the Easter Bunny has already arrived at Walmart, bringing great deals on Easter candy, Easter baskets, Easter toys, Easter decor, Easter baking essentials, Easter clothing, religious Easter items, Easter kitchen and dining, Easter party supplies, and even Easter meal prep — which is apparently different than devouring Easter candy all day long. The seasonal aisles operate in the same way they do for other big holidays — you can probably find most of the Easter goodies right there as soon as you walk in. But if holiday shopping continues like it has over the last few years, you’ll want to get in fairly early to get all the good stuff like bubble wands, bunny ears, and pastel decorations.

You can also shop online at Walmart and stock up on your favorite spring and Easter items with their curbside pickup. Easter is on April 17 this year, and will be here sooner than you think, and if you shop early, you may be able to avoid shipping delays, the crowds, and missing items from the store.

Easter Deals At Walmart

Check out some of these adorable must-haves for everything spring and Easter this year at Walmart.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.