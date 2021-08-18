Even though it’s currently a very rainy 72 degrees in August in Atlanta, I’m writing this article in my favorite comfy and cozy sweatshirt. Because to me, when stores start putting out their Halloween stuff, fall is here, y’all. Don’t @ me. So far, we know Spirit Halloween stores are beginning to open up, but what about everyone’s favorite big box store with low, low prices? When does Walmart start putting out their Halloween stuff? I’m so happy to tell you that their “Spellbinding Home Decor” is already out. And it’s spooktacular-ly adorable.

They’ve got indoor and outdoor decor for your shopping pleasure, including yard decorations, animatronics, inflatables, pumpkins, wreaths, fog machines, skeletons, lights, witches, tombstones, trees, blankets, pillows, wall decor, table top decor, banners, garlands, hanging decorations and curtains. Curtains? Yes, curtains. You know, for those of us witches who love to live Halloween all year round — because who wants to change out curtains every month? I sure don’t.

There’s everything from “spoopy” and cutesy decor to Halloween decor with a more understated elegance. There’s creepy and fall/autumn delights all over the Walmart website for you to peruse, so whether you’re more of a ghoulish ghostie gal or a fall harvest kind of gal, Walmart has got you covered.

If baking is more your thing, they’ve got Halloween-inspired baking ingredients as well as carving tools for those pumpkin guts — which I hate. My entire family spills our own pumpkin guts at the sight of pumpkin innards, so we will be painting pumpkins again this year using this awesome pumpkin paint.

So be sure to head over to your local Walmart or hit up the Walmart website to grab your Halloween decor now. I won’t judge, I’m about to put mine up this weekend. If the obsessed Christmas people can put up their holiday decor the day after Halloween, we can put up our spooky stuff in August, right?