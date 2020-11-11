Whole Foods Is Offering Insurance On Thanksgiving Turkeys

The last thing anyone wants to do on Thanksgiving is to mess up the turkey. But if you happen to overcook, dry it out, or set it on fire (cue that iconic scene from The Santa Clause), Whole Foods is offering Thanksgiving insurance just in case you truly goof up the turkey.

To qualify for "The Turkey Insurance Protection Plan," which is a partnership between the grocery store chain and Progressive, all you have to do is purchase a Whole Foods Market turkey between Nov. 11 to 22. If the finished product ends up burnt, dry, overcooked, or undercooked, chefs can go to the insurance plan's website and submit their Whole Foods receipt, a picture of your tragic turkey, and a brief explanation of what happened to the bird.

If your claim is approved, Whole Foods will send you a $35 Whole Foods Market gift card.The offer is only available to the first 1,000 claims, which can be submitted between Nov. 26 to 27.

The idea to offer protection on Thanksgiving turkeys was sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic as social distancing restrictions have enforced smaller gatherings for the holidays and limited travel, putting safety precautions on high alert. So if your mom, grandma, or that one famous aunt who cooks everything perfectly is unable to make it to Thanksgiving this year, it'll be up to the less experienced chefs to hold down the fort.

"As we anticipate more smaller Thanksgiving gatherings and first-time cooks tackling turkey preparation this year," Theo Weening, vice president of meat and poultry at Whole Foods, said in a statement, "the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray."

Whole Foods says if you choose to buy another turkey, the offer does not include "brined, smoked, cooked, oven-ready, heirloom, heritage, and kosher" ones. In other words, you can't cheat the system and get a cooked turkey. So brush the soot off and try again!