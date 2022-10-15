I feel like everyone should be a witch for Halloween at least once in their lives. It’s super easy to throw a costume together, and there’s never any “what are you supposed to be again?” like the year I tried to go as Margot Tenenbaum and instead just looked like a sad, sweaty woman in an ill-fitting fur coat. But once you have your witch costume, you’ll need to document the look with some witch Instagram captions.

Witch costumes are great no matter the age, and they can be as high maintenance (full-on green face paint) or low maintenance (pull on a Hefty garbage bag and buy a pointy hat) as you like. Or as creepy or funny as you like. Maybe you want to be a Witch of Eastwick. Or one of the Sanderson Sisters... or Hermione... or a cool girl witch from The Craft. Or maybe just straight up the Wicked Witch of the West? So many options.

Whatever witchy disguise you or your little one decide to don this Halloween, we’ve got you covered for those witch Instagram posts.

Goofy Witch Instagram Captions

Ready for a little Hocus Pocus!

This candy is spell-binding!

Where can I park my broom?

What’s wrong? Black cat got your tongue?

Brewing up some trouble...

Movie Quote Witch Instagram Captions

"I'll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too.” — The Wizard of Oz

“Relax, it’s only magic.” — The Craft

“Dead man’s toe! Dead man’s toe and a dead man’s toe! Dead man’s toe! Dead man’s, dead dead dead dead.” — Hocus Pocus

"There's a little witch in all of us." — Practical Magic

“Are you a witch or not?" — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Dasha Petrenko / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Witchy Quotes for Instagram Captions

“Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and caldron bubble.”― William Shakespeare

“This witch had been crafted from the darkness between the stars.”― Sarah J. Maas

“Witches were a bit like cats. They didn’t much like one another’s company, but they did like to know where all the other witches were, just in case they needed them.” — Terry Pratchett

"When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, 'tis near Halloween." — Unknown

"I think that all women are witches, in the sense that a witch is a magical being." — Yoko Ono

Joke Witch Instagram Captions for Little Spell-binders

What do witches like on their bagels? Scream cheese!

What’s a witch’s favorite lunch? A sand-witch!

What’s a witch’s favorite subject at school? Spelling!

How do you make a witch itch? Take away her W!

What do witches in hotels eat? Broom service!

Punny Witch Instagram Captions For Adults

What up, my witches?

Serious Hex Appeal.

Feelin’ wicked awesome!

Witch, please...

About to make some home brew...

There you have it, my crones! I hope you perfect your cackle, and good luck getting the “temporary” green dye out of your hair!