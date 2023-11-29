You might not be able to swim in a chocolate river, but you can sleep under cotton candy clouds. Really. Booking.com and Warner Bros. have teamed up with Highgate Hotels to celebrate the upcoming theatrical release of Wonka with fantastical, chocolate-themed hotel suites in two locations. And best of all, a night at the luxury hotel will only cost you $12.15.

Starting on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET, Wonka’s Sweet Suites at the Park Lane hotel in New York City and the Viceroy Santa Monica in Los Angeles will be available to book exclusively on Booking.com on a first-come, first-served basis. Two pairs of guests will be able to book the suites for a one-night stay taking place from Dec. 15 (the day Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet premieres in theaters) to Dec. 16. Now, for reference, a night in a suite at these four-star hotels costs about $1,000 a night, depending on the time of year and day of the week, so, yes, booking one for $12.15 is one heck of a steal.

The Wonka Sweet Suites will be stocked with “edible amenities,” such as life-sized chocolate confections and fruit-flavored gummies inspired by Willy Wonka’s magic hat. The hotel rooms will also feature a replica of the tree in Wonka’s candy shop, a king-sized bed that resembles a chocolate bar, and cotton candy clouds on the ceiling.

The $12.15 hotel booking also comes with tickets to see Wonka in theaters as well as candy-inspired beverages and souvenir posters and stamp wallpaper inspired by the movie. Airport transfers and an itinerary are also included in the booking, but transportation to and from New York City or Los Angeles is not.

Starring Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, and more stars, Wonka tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, with Chalamet portraying the main character we all first met in Roald Dahl’s children’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Back in May, Chalamet told Vogue that he was attracted to the role because it’s so joyful. “To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy,” Chalamet told the magazine earlier this year. “That’s why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate.”

Another thing that’ll be like a piece a chocolate? Spending the night at a luxury hotel for $12.15.